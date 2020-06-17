1222 S. 11th St.

Amenities

Modern 3-Story, 4 Bedroom , 2.5 Passyunk Sq. Home w/ W/D, HW fls., Deck, Dishwasher and more! - Location, Location, Location! PASSYUNK SQUARE! Come see this spacious 3-story townhouse located in one of Philly's hottest neighborhoods - Passyunk Square. Home features a bright and open floor plan with large rooms and an expansive 3rd floor layout that could be an additional living space or a fabulous master suite with its own bath. This home has hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths and a wonderful view of Center City from the 3rd floor deck! 1st fl. features a large living room/dining room/kitchen combo with hardwood floors,half bath, modern kitchen with Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher. 2nd fl. features 3 nice-sized bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom. It also features a large partially finished basement along with a separate room for laundry and mechanicals. This home is well maintained and modern and just steps from public transportation. The Italian Market, Geno's and Pat's Steaks, E Passyunk Ave, and much much more are just a short walk away. Central Air/Heat! Cats and small dogs below 25 lbs. are OK with a non-refundable pet fee. Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer and cable/ internet. 1st, last and security deposit required at lease signing. $55 application fee with 2 paystubs and ID and we run a credit, criminal, and eviction check. Apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com Contact Mike Giordano at 267-688-1449 for showings!



