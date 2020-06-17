All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1222 S. 11th St.

1222 South 11th Street · (267) 688-1449
Location

1222 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1222 S. 11th St. · Avail. now

$2,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Modern 3-Story, 4 Bedroom , 2.5 Passyunk Sq. Home w/ W/D, HW fls., Deck, Dishwasher and more! - Location, Location, Location! PASSYUNK SQUARE! Come see this spacious 3-story townhouse located in one of Philly's hottest neighborhoods - Passyunk Square. Home features a bright and open floor plan with large rooms and an expansive 3rd floor layout that could be an additional living space or a fabulous master suite with its own bath. This home has hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths and a wonderful view of Center City from the 3rd floor deck! 1st fl. features a large living room/dining room/kitchen combo with hardwood floors,half bath, modern kitchen with Refrigerator, Gas Range, Dishwasher. 2nd fl. features 3 nice-sized bedrooms with hardwood floors and a full 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom. It also features a large partially finished basement along with a separate room for laundry and mechanicals. This home is well maintained and modern and just steps from public transportation. The Italian Market, Geno's and Pat's Steaks, E Passyunk Ave, and much much more are just a short walk away. Central Air/Heat! Cats and small dogs below 25 lbs. are OK with a non-refundable pet fee. Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer and cable/ internet. 1st, last and security deposit required at lease signing. $55 application fee with 2 paystubs and ID and we run a credit, criminal, and eviction check. Apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com Contact Mike Giordano at 267-688-1449 for showings!

(RLNE3865100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 S. 11th St. have any available units?
1222 S. 11th St. has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 S. 11th St. have?
Some of 1222 S. 11th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 S. 11th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1222 S. 11th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 S. 11th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 S. 11th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1222 S. 11th St. offer parking?
No, 1222 S. 11th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1222 S. 11th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1222 S. 11th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 S. 11th St. have a pool?
No, 1222 S. 11th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1222 S. 11th St. have accessible units?
No, 1222 S. 11th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 S. 11th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1222 S. 11th St. has units with dishwashers.
