All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 121 N 2ND STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
121 N 2ND STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

121 N 2ND STREET

121 N 2nd St · (215) 625-3989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Old City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

121 N 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$3,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
bike storage
hot tub
media room
Floor plan attached. Apartment and Community info below: The National offers luxury apartment homes in vibrant Old City, conveniently located in Philadelphia's most stylish and historic neighborhood! Enjoy restaurants, galleries, boutiques, parks all within walking distance of your new home. The National is conveniently located near Center City employment hubs, the area's major highways, public transit, and endless attractions. The National also offers spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes that feature modern finishes and dramatic views. Features: Stainless steel appliances -Quartz counters tops -Vinyl plank flooring -Over-sized windows -Walk-in closets - Washer/Dryer in every home Community Amenities: -24 hour concierge -24 hour emergency maintenance -Full service Fitness Center -Two-story clubhouse with billiards and wet bar -Media Room -Co-working space -Landscaped outdoor courtyards -Rooftop Deck with fireplace and dining area -Automated package delivery -Pet-friendly community with dog spa -Concierge -Bicycle Storage. Parking $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 N 2ND STREET have any available units?
121 N 2ND STREET has a unit available for $3,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 N 2ND STREET have?
Some of 121 N 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 N 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
121 N 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 N 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 N 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 121 N 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 121 N 2ND STREET does offer parking.
Does 121 N 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 N 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 N 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 121 N 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 121 N 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 121 N 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 121 N 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 N 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 121 N 2ND STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Walnut Court
131 South 48th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
The Gratz
532 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Mt. Pleasant Arms Apartments
265 W Mount Pleasant Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Julian K. & Adrian C. Ogontz
5618 Ogontz Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Westfield Apartments
2237 Bryn Mawr Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity