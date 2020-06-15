121 N 2ND STREET

Amenities

Floor plan attached. Apartment and Community info below: The National offers luxury apartment homes in vibrant Old City, conveniently located in Philadelphia's most stylish and historic neighborhood! Enjoy restaurants, galleries, boutiques, parks all within walking distance of your new home. The National is conveniently located near Center City employment hubs, the area's major highways, public transit, and endless attractions. The National also offers spacious studio, 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes that feature modern finishes and dramatic views. Features: Stainless steel appliances -Quartz counters tops -Vinyl plank flooring -Over-sized windows -Walk-in closets - Washer/Dryer in every home Community Amenities: -24 hour concierge -24 hour emergency maintenance -Full service Fitness Center -Two-story clubhouse with billiards and wet bar -Media Room -Co-working space -Landscaped outdoor courtyards -Rooftop Deck with fireplace and dining area -Automated package delivery -Pet-friendly community with dog spa -Concierge -Bicycle Storage. Parking $300