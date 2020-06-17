1153 N FRONT STREET

Amenities

We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing special: one month free on a 13 month lease. Lease must be signed by 6/30/20. Only 1st month~and one month security~deposit will be collected up front.This gorgeous apartment is one of 6 freshly renovated units offering a modern twist to Fishtown's historic charm. The building consists of 5 one-bedrooms (one being ADA accessible), and one 3 bedroom unit. All new features include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, minimalistic shaker cabinets, recessed lighting, highly efficient mini-split A/C systems and sleek fixtures and finishes throughout. The bedrooms each have ample closet space and great natural light. There is also a small side patio space. Enjoy the added convenience of laundry in-unit!About The Neighborhood:Located in the up-and-coming Old Kensington area of Philadelphia, walkable to public transportation, Fishtown favorites, and local gems like La Colombe, Suraya, Barcade, Front Street Cafe, El Bar, Saint Lazarus, Joe's Steaks, Pizzeria Beddia, Kensington Quarters, Laser Wolf, and much more! You'll be around the corner from the Girard Ave trolley and the Market-Frankford Line and convenient shopping spots like Acme and the Piazza are right nearby in Northern Liberties.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($250 deposit & $25 monthly fee). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.