1153 N FRONT STREET
1153 N FRONT STREET

1153 North Front Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1153 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing. Available NOW | Leasing special: one month free on a 13 month lease. Lease must be signed by 6/30/20. Only 1st month~and one month security~deposit will be collected up front.This gorgeous apartment is one of 6 freshly renovated units offering a modern twist to Fishtown's historic charm. The building consists of 5 one-bedrooms (one being ADA accessible), and one 3 bedroom unit. All new features include hardwood floors, quartz countertops, minimalistic shaker cabinets, recessed lighting, highly efficient mini-split A/C systems and sleek fixtures and finishes throughout. The bedrooms each have ample closet space and great natural light. There is also a small side patio space. Enjoy the added convenience of laundry in-unit!About The Neighborhood:Located in the up-and-coming Old Kensington area of Philadelphia, walkable to public transportation, Fishtown favorites, and local gems like La Colombe, Suraya, Barcade, Front Street Cafe, El Bar, Saint Lazarus, Joe's Steaks, Pizzeria Beddia, Kensington Quarters, Laser Wolf, and much more! You'll be around the corner from the Girard Ave trolley and the Market-Frankford Line and convenient shopping spots like Acme and the Piazza are right nearby in Northern Liberties.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($250 deposit & $25 monthly fee). Tenants responsible for all utilities: gas, electricity, cable/internet, $50/month flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 N FRONT STREET have any available units?
1153 N FRONT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 N FRONT STREET have?
Some of 1153 N FRONT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 N FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1153 N FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 N FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 N FRONT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1153 N FRONT STREET offer parking?
No, 1153 N FRONT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1153 N FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1153 N FRONT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 N FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 1153 N FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1153 N FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1153 N FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 N FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 N FRONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
