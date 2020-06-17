All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:53 PM

1138 W NEVADA STREET

1138 West Nevada Street · (215) 331-5252
Location

1138 West Nevada Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
Hartranft

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new renovation with permits and inspections! Welcome to 1138 W Nevada Street! Located on a quiet street just minutes to Temple University, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features many updates throughout - new flooring on the first and second levels, a modern kitchen with new cabinets, custom backsplash, microwave, refrigerator and range, and a convenient guest powder room. Both bedrooms offer ample closet space and lots of natural light. The full bath features a tile floor and new tub, vanity, and fixtures. Other great features include a spacious yard for summer entertaining, basement for additional storage, brand new water heater, and ceiling fans throughout! This move-in ready house is waiting for you to bring your personal touch to make it a HOME! Disclosure: Broker has financial interest. For security purposes, all of our properties are under live video and audio surveillance. All access and showings are recorded and monitored remotely.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 W NEVADA STREET have any available units?
1138 W NEVADA STREET has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 W NEVADA STREET have?
Some of 1138 W NEVADA STREET's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 W NEVADA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1138 W NEVADA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 W NEVADA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1138 W NEVADA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1138 W NEVADA STREET offer parking?
No, 1138 W NEVADA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1138 W NEVADA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1138 W NEVADA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 W NEVADA STREET have a pool?
No, 1138 W NEVADA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1138 W NEVADA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1138 W NEVADA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 W NEVADA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 W NEVADA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
