Brand new renovation with permits and inspections! Welcome to 1138 W Nevada Street! Located on a quiet street just minutes to Temple University, this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home features many updates throughout - new flooring on the first and second levels, a modern kitchen with new cabinets, custom backsplash, microwave, refrigerator and range, and a convenient guest powder room. Both bedrooms offer ample closet space and lots of natural light. The full bath features a tile floor and new tub, vanity, and fixtures. Other great features include a spacious yard for summer entertaining, basement for additional storage, brand new water heater, and ceiling fans throughout! This move-in ready house is waiting for you to bring your personal touch to make it a HOME! Disclosure: Broker has financial interest. For security purposes, all of our properties are under live video and audio surveillance. All access and showings are recorded and monitored remotely.