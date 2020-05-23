1133 Friendship Street

Amenities

Well maintained one bedroom apartment located on 1st floor , with newer wall to wall carpet. Newer Kitchen cabinets and new blinds. Plenty of storage in unit and access to basement with washer and dryer hook ups. . Tenant pays Gas and Electric.



NO SMOKING NO PETS



Application fee is $55 per adult, First month, last month, one-month security deposit required. Credit and background checks required.



SHOWING: During Covid - 19 Please call office for qualifications and pre screening @ 215-745-4200 Ext 1010- mcsherryhomes.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $790, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $790, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

