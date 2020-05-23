All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:01 PM

1133 Friendship Street

1133 Friendship Street · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Friendship Street, Philadelphia, PA 19111
Oxford Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Well maintained one bedroom apartment located on 1st floor , with newer wall to wall carpet. Newer Kitchen cabinets and new blinds. Plenty of storage in unit and access to basement with washer and dryer hook ups. . Tenant pays Gas and Electric.

NO SMOKING NO PETS

Application fee is $55 per adult, First month, last month, one-month security deposit required. Credit and background checks required.

SHOWING: During Covid - 19 Please call office for qualifications and pre screening @ 215-745-4200 Ext 1010- mcsherryhomes.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $790, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $790, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Friendship Street have any available units?
1133 Friendship Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1133 Friendship Street currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Friendship Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Friendship Street pet-friendly?
No, 1133 Friendship Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1133 Friendship Street offer parking?
No, 1133 Friendship Street does not offer parking.
Does 1133 Friendship Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Friendship Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Friendship Street have a pool?
No, 1133 Friendship Street does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Friendship Street have accessible units?
No, 1133 Friendship Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Friendship Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Friendship Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 Friendship Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 Friendship Street does not have units with air conditioning.
