1129 MCKEAN STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1129 MCKEAN STREET

1129 Mckean Street · (267) 435-8015
Location

1129 Mckean Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
East Passyunk Crossing

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1950 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy your new place and exploring all the city has to offer. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath, second floor apartment is equipped with an updated, eat in kitchen, washer/dryer in the unit, outdoor space to enjoy the summer breeze or morning coffee, walking distance to restaurants, bars, cafes and much more BOK and Passyunk have to offer. Public transportation just steps away for easy travel. Street parking or park in the covered parking garage just a couple blocks away. Many amenities without the price tag! Come, check out your new place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1129 MCKEAN STREET have any available units?
1129 MCKEAN STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1129 MCKEAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1129 MCKEAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1129 MCKEAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1129 MCKEAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1129 MCKEAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1129 MCKEAN STREET offers parking.
Does 1129 MCKEAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1129 MCKEAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1129 MCKEAN STREET have a pool?
No, 1129 MCKEAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1129 MCKEAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1129 MCKEAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1129 MCKEAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1129 MCKEAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1129 MCKEAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1129 MCKEAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
