Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1128 13TH

1128 S 13th St · (215) 607-6007
Location

1128 S 13th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Welcome to 1128 S. 13th Street, Unit 3! This new construction condo is the epitome of elegance and style. This unit has hardwood flooring throughout, and features a bright and sunny living room; a gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a custom tile backsplash; three large bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms; and a convenient laundry area. There is also access to the massive roofdeck, with sweeping view of Center City. This home features in-ceiling speakers, a video intercom system, and Nest thermostats. Located in the heart of Hawthorne, there are shops and restaurants just steps away, and public transportation one block over. Don't wait, schedule your showing of 1128 S. 13th Street, Unit 3 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 13TH have any available units?
1128 13TH has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 1128 13TH currently offering any rent specials?
1128 13TH isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 13TH pet-friendly?
No, 1128 13TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1128 13TH offer parking?
No, 1128 13TH does not offer parking.
Does 1128 13TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 13TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 13TH have a pool?
No, 1128 13TH does not have a pool.
Does 1128 13TH have accessible units?
No, 1128 13TH does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 13TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 13TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 13TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 13TH does not have units with air conditioning.
