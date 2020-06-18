Amenities

Welcome to 1128 S. 13th Street, Unit 3! This new construction condo is the epitome of elegance and style. This unit has hardwood flooring throughout, and features a bright and sunny living room; a gourmet kitchen with white cabinetry, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a custom tile backsplash; three large bedrooms, all with ensuite bathrooms; and a convenient laundry area. There is also access to the massive roofdeck, with sweeping view of Center City. This home features in-ceiling speakers, a video intercom system, and Nest thermostats. Located in the heart of Hawthorne, there are shops and restaurants just steps away, and public transportation one block over. Don't wait, schedule your showing of 1128 S. 13th Street, Unit 3 today!