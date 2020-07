Amenities

1 bedroom 1 bath Loft in Cedar Park. Conveniently located in University City. Quiet building with off street parking. Close to transportation and a easy commute downtown. Hardwood floors, New Kitchen with stainless appliances. New modern bathrooms. Updated lighting. Washer and dryer in basement.

Clean interior and landscaped grounds. Schedule now! This property wont last long!!



New Floors

New Appliances

New Bath

New and Clean

Large unit with skylights

Ceiling Fans, This is a beauty with a view of the Philly Skyline

