Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A

1105 Mount Vernon Street · (215) 383-1439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 Mount Vernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
West Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AMAZING 2bd/2ba Mt. Vernon Apartment Available NOW!! - 1105 Mt. Vernon St #A is available now in the desirable, up and coming Spring Arts area of Philadelphia! This spacious condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with beautiful, hardwood floor throughout the main floor, filled with bright, natural light. There is a large great room located in the lower level perfect for entertaining friends or for use as an extra living space. The kitchen is fully equipped with plenty of counter space, designed with gorgeous granite and wood cabinets to uphold a modern yet classic look. The condo comes with a stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher, as well as a full size washer/dryer. The bathrooms are fully tiled, modern and stylish. This condo also features one parking space with convenient access to the home located in the gated lot.

Lastly, this condo is a convenient walk to the Broad St. line and just steps away from Northern Liberties, Fishtown and Center City!

Click here for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1yw6b15bDdA

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE4408388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A have any available units?
1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A have?
Some of 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A does offer parking.
Does 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A have a pool?
No, 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A has units with dishwashers.
