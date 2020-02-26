1105 Mount Vernon St. Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

AMAZING 2bd/2ba Mt. Vernon Apartment Available NOW!! - 1105 Mt. Vernon St #A is available now in the desirable, up and coming Spring Arts area of Philadelphia! This spacious condo features two bedrooms and two bathrooms with beautiful, hardwood floor throughout the main floor, filled with bright, natural light. There is a large great room located in the lower level perfect for entertaining friends or for use as an extra living space. The kitchen is fully equipped with plenty of counter space, designed with gorgeous granite and wood cabinets to uphold a modern yet classic look. The condo comes with a stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, and dishwasher, as well as a full size washer/dryer. The bathrooms are fully tiled, modern and stylish. This condo also features one parking space with convenient access to the home located in the gated lot.



Lastly, this condo is a convenient walk to the Broad St. line and just steps away from Northern Liberties, Fishtown and Center City!



Click here for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=1yw6b15bDdA



TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe

** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



(RLNE4408388)