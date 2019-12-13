1102 N 4TH STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful, sunny condo is on the third floor of a corner building, boasting a spacious interior with hardwood floors, great natural light, laundry in-unit, updated kitchen and bath, and even a private deck! Your entryway stairs open up into the main living/dining space. This is the center of the unit with the kitchen and deck access on the western exposure, and the bedrooms on the eastern. There's a skylight overhead which creates a bright and airy atmosphere, along with the sliding glass doors to your deck, and windows that wrap around the other two walls. The kitchen has a full lineup of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of white cabinetry. A tile backsplash and recessed lighting complete the space, along with the laundry closet with stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Each bedroom is flooded with natural light, has hardwood floors, and ample closet space. The outdoor furniture is included in your lease, so you're ready to start hosting right away!About the Neighborhood:~Settle into this coveted neighborhood, and enjoy some of Philly's popular attractions in Northern Liberties. You'll be walking distance from One Shot Cafe, The Piazza at Schmidts, Dmitri's, Jerry's Bar, Liberty Lands Park, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub, Dos Segundos, Poke Bowl, and not too far from the Girard Trolley for easy access to public transportation.~Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.