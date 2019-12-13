All apartments in Philadelphia
1102 N 4TH STREET
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:25 PM

1102 N 4TH STREET

1102 N 4th St · (215) 467-4100
Location

1102 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This beautiful, sunny condo is on the third floor of a corner building, boasting a spacious interior with hardwood floors, great natural light, laundry in-unit, updated kitchen and bath, and even a private deck! Your entryway stairs open up into the main living/dining space. This is the center of the unit with the kitchen and deck access on the western exposure, and the bedrooms on the eastern. There's a skylight overhead which creates a bright and airy atmosphere, along with the sliding glass doors to your deck, and windows that wrap around the other two walls. The kitchen has a full lineup of stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and plenty of white cabinetry. A tile backsplash and recessed lighting complete the space, along with the laundry closet with stacked washer/dryer for added convenience. Each bedroom is flooded with natural light, has hardwood floors, and ample closet space. The outdoor furniture is included in your lease, so you're ready to start hosting right away!About the Neighborhood:~Settle into this coveted neighborhood, and enjoy some of Philly's popular attractions in Northern Liberties. You'll be walking distance from One Shot Cafe, The Piazza at Schmidts, Dmitri's, Jerry's Bar, Liberty Lands Park, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub, Dos Segundos, Poke Bowl, and not too far from the Girard Trolley for easy access to public transportation.~Lease Terms:~Generally, first month, last month, one month security deposit due at lease signing. Other terms may be required by landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Strictly, no pets. Water is included in rent. Tenants responsible for all other utilities: electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 N 4TH STREET have any available units?
1102 N 4TH STREET has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 N 4TH STREET have?
Some of 1102 N 4TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 N 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1102 N 4TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 N 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1102 N 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1102 N 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1102 N 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1102 N 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 N 4TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 N 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1102 N 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1102 N 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1102 N 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 N 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 N 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
