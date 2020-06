Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Available 09/01/20 Old City

11 S. Letitia Street – Unit-303 is a 400 square foot, studio bedroom apartment, available 9/1 for $1,250.00. It offers a newer kitchen with granite counters, a dishwasher, washer dry and central air condition. There is a shared roof top deck in the elevator building. I can send a virtual tour can be sent to your phone



(RLNE5855874)