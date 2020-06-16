All apartments in Philadelphia
109 W WILDEY STREET
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

109 W WILDEY STREET

109 West Wildey Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 West Wildey Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available NOW:The Schoolhouse Lofts are a community of modern-industrial artist lofts inside the historic Daniel Boone School in the Northern Liberties area of Philadelphia. This beautiful, late gothic revival building was classically known as the Philadelphia school for the rebellious. This building brings a unique mix of old and new with trendy design elements like minimalistic lighting fixtures, exposed beams, original brick work, and fantastically intricate original details. This leading boutique building offers modern conveniences for modern living. The public spaces such as the mailroom, and multiple laundry rooms are custom engineered to minimize stress and maximize well-being. This unit is a studio, one bathroom space, offering high ceilings, huge windows, good storage space, and a bright and airy atmosphere. The space has just been updated with brand new hardwood flooring for a fresh, modern feel. All units have central AC! Note: parking may be available in a nearby lot through a third party at an additional cost. FREE laundry in laundry rooms located on the 1st and 2nd floors of the building.About the Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Northern Liberties, among some of the city's best dining, shopping, and entertainment options. You'll be walking distance to The Piazza at Schmidts, Acme, Dmitri's, Jerry's Bar, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub, and One Shot Cafe, to name a few. Easy access to highways 95 and 676, as well as public transportation with the Girard station for the Market-Frankford line just a block away.~Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($50/dog, and $25/cat monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water and gas billed by a 3rd party company, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W WILDEY STREET have any available units?
109 W WILDEY STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 W WILDEY STREET have?
Some of 109 W WILDEY STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W WILDEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
109 W WILDEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W WILDEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 W WILDEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 109 W WILDEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 109 W WILDEY STREET does offer parking.
Does 109 W WILDEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W WILDEY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W WILDEY STREET have a pool?
No, 109 W WILDEY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 109 W WILDEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 109 W WILDEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W WILDEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W WILDEY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
