109 W WILDEY STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Available NOW:The Schoolhouse Lofts are a community of modern-industrial artist lofts inside the historic Daniel Boone School in the Northern Liberties area of Philadelphia. This beautiful, late gothic revival building was classically known as the Philadelphia school for the rebellious. This building brings a unique mix of old and new with trendy design elements like minimalistic lighting fixtures, exposed beams, original brick work, and fantastically intricate original details. This leading boutique building offers modern conveniences for modern living. The public spaces such as the mailroom, and multiple laundry rooms are custom engineered to minimize stress and maximize well-being. This unit is a studio, one bathroom space, offering high ceilings, huge windows, good storage space, and a bright and airy atmosphere. The space has just been updated with brand new hardwood flooring for a fresh, modern feel. All units have central AC! Note: parking may be available in a nearby lot through a third party at an additional cost. FREE laundry in laundry rooms located on the 1st and 2nd floors of the building.About the Neighborhood:Located in the heart of Northern Liberties, among some of the city's best dining, shopping, and entertainment options. You'll be walking distance to The Piazza at Schmidts, Acme, Dmitri's, Jerry's Bar, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub, and One Shot Cafe, to name a few. Easy access to highways 95 and 676, as well as public transportation with the Girard station for the Market-Frankford line just a block away.~Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. ($50/dog, and $25/cat monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water and gas billed by a 3rd party company, electricity, cable/internet.