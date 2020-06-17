All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:21 PM

108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY

108 Black Horse Alley · (215) 607-6007
Location

108 Black Horse Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Old City

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
new construction
Welcome to Black Horse Alley, a gated community - luxury living in the heart of Old City! This stunning new construction home has carefully curated living space, 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 powder bath, a 6-stop elevator, garage parking, and two roof decks! The open concept main level is loaded with high-end amenities including a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and soft close hinges, quartz countertops and a Wolf and Sub-Zero appliance package and outdoor deck. The third level features two generous sized bedrooms with en-suite baths and custom walk-in closets, plus a full size laundry room with Whirlpool washer and dryer. Relax and unwind in your private, fourth floor master suite. Truly a dream with tons of natural light, huge custom walk-in closet and spa-like bath with double vanity, freestanding tub and frameless glass shower with dual shower fixtures. The beautifully finished lower level features a spacious bedroom, full bath, media room - perfect for game days or in-home movie nights! An expansive roof deck offers bonus entertainment space including a pilot house bar with lounge area, sink, and beverage center. Additional standard features include hardwood floors throughout, large format porcelain tile on bathroom floors and showers, multi-zone energy efficient HVAC system, Honeywell alarm system and Control 4 smart home with touch screen. Pictures are of a similar unit. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY have any available units?
108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY have?
Some of 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY pet-friendly?
No, 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY does offer parking.
Does 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY have a pool?
Yes, 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY has a pool.
Does 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY does not have units with dishwashers.
