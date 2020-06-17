108 BLACK HORSE ALLEY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room new construction

Welcome to Black Horse Alley, a gated community - luxury living in the heart of Old City! This stunning new construction home has carefully curated living space, 3 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 1 powder bath, a 6-stop elevator, garage parking, and two roof decks! The open concept main level is loaded with high-end amenities including a designer kitchen with custom cabinetry and soft close hinges, quartz countertops and a Wolf and Sub-Zero appliance package and outdoor deck. The third level features two generous sized bedrooms with en-suite baths and custom walk-in closets, plus a full size laundry room with Whirlpool washer and dryer. Relax and unwind in your private, fourth floor master suite. Truly a dream with tons of natural light, huge custom walk-in closet and spa-like bath with double vanity, freestanding tub and frameless glass shower with dual shower fixtures. The beautifully finished lower level features a spacious bedroom, full bath, media room - perfect for game days or in-home movie nights! An expansive roof deck offers bonus entertainment space including a pilot house bar with lounge area, sink, and beverage center. Additional standard features include hardwood floors throughout, large format porcelain tile on bathroom floors and showers, multi-zone energy efficient HVAC system, Honeywell alarm system and Control 4 smart home with touch screen. Pictures are of a similar unit. Schedule your showing today!