105 Kalos St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

AVAIL JUNE 1st / JUST Renovated House with 4 LARGE Bedrooms



2 Full Baths - just remodeled with new tile on floors and shower walls new vanity, etc



Brand New Kitchen. ! Granite Tops, New Stainless Appliances



Gorgeous Oak H/ W Flooring



Great Loca - Short walk to Main St 1/2 Block to Train to center city,Fairmount Park is only steps away close to Kelly Dr, I - 76, St Joe Univ, Philly Univ and downtown Phila



Front & Rear Patios, as well as a quiet, secluded rear yard Other amenities :



End of Row - Lots of Natural Sunlight ! Washer/ Dryer



Ceiling Fans



Newer Replacement Windows



Full Dry Basement



Ask for Brian at 484 571 1159



MUST SEE !



(RLNE1212081)