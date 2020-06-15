All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

105 Kalos St

105 Kalos Street · (484) 571-1159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Kalos Street, Philadelphia, PA 19128
Wissahickon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 105 Kalos St · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
AVAIL JUNE 1st / JUST Renovated House with 4 LARGE Bedrooms

2 Full Baths - just remodeled with new tile on floors and shower walls new vanity, etc

Brand New Kitchen. ! Granite Tops, New Stainless Appliances

Gorgeous Oak H/ W Flooring

Great Loca - Short walk to Main St 1/2 Block to Train to center city,Fairmount Park is only steps away close to Kelly Dr, I - 76, St Joe Univ, Philly Univ and downtown Phila

Front & Rear Patios, as well as a quiet, secluded rear yard Other amenities :

End of Row - Lots of Natural Sunlight ! Washer/ Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Newer Replacement Windows

Full Dry Basement

Ask for Brian at 484 571 1159

MUST SEE !

(RLNE1212081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Kalos St have any available units?
105 Kalos St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Kalos St have?
Some of 105 Kalos St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Kalos St currently offering any rent specials?
105 Kalos St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Kalos St pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Kalos St is pet friendly.
Does 105 Kalos St offer parking?
No, 105 Kalos St does not offer parking.
Does 105 Kalos St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Kalos St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Kalos St have a pool?
No, 105 Kalos St does not have a pool.
Does 105 Kalos St have accessible units?
No, 105 Kalos St does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Kalos St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Kalos St has units with dishwashers.
