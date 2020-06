Amenities

Enormous 1 bedroom, 1 bath residence, available in The Victory Building! ALL OPEN living and dining area! Kitchen with BREAKFAST BAR, plus additional room for a dining room table. Gracious bedroom with enormous walk-in closet, plus well-proportioned, all tile bathroom. Enjoy living in this beautiful second empire style building located at 10th and chestnut, DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM THOMAS JEFFERSON HOSPITAL! 24/7 doorman building with a terrific gym.