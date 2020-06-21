All apartments in Tualatin
8560 SW MODOC CT

8560 Southwest Modoc Court · (503) 635-4477 ext. 136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8560 Southwest Modoc Court, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8560 SW MODOC CT · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1473 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089

Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has newer carpet and interior paint, refinished hardwood floors, designer lighting and 2' faux wood blinds. There is a living room with picture windows and a cozy fireplace, a formal dining area, breakfast nook and sun room off the kitchen. There is a fully fenced private backyard with a deck and a double car garage with an opener. A: CIRF02

County: Washington

Terms: 12 months lease

Heat: gas
Central Air: no

Utilities included in rent: None
Utilities paid by tenants: Phone, PGE, NWN, **W/S, Trash

Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric range and Microwave
Amenities: fireplace, washer/dryer hookups

PET POLICY: No Pets Please

SCHOOLS:
Elementary: Tualatin
Middle: Hazelbrook
High: Tualatin

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (no boats, trailers or RVs)

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy.

DIRECTIONS: From I-5, take the Tualatin exit, go west on Tualatin-Sherwood HWY, South on Martinazzi, West on Sagert, South on 86th, Left on Modoc.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE3991648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8560 SW MODOC CT have any available units?
8560 SW MODOC CT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8560 SW MODOC CT have?
Some of 8560 SW MODOC CT's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8560 SW MODOC CT currently offering any rent specials?
8560 SW MODOC CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8560 SW MODOC CT pet-friendly?
No, 8560 SW MODOC CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tualatin.
Does 8560 SW MODOC CT offer parking?
Yes, 8560 SW MODOC CT does offer parking.
Does 8560 SW MODOC CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8560 SW MODOC CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8560 SW MODOC CT have a pool?
No, 8560 SW MODOC CT does not have a pool.
Does 8560 SW MODOC CT have accessible units?
No, 8560 SW MODOC CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8560 SW MODOC CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8560 SW MODOC CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8560 SW MODOC CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8560 SW MODOC CT has units with air conditioning.
