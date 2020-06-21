8560 SW MODOC CT

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom in Charming Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/6bf9fc0089



Updated ranch style home in charming neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has newer carpet and interior paint, refinished hardwood floors, designer lighting and 2' faux wood blinds. There is a living room with picture windows and a cozy fireplace, a formal dining area, breakfast nook and sun room off the kitchen. There is a fully fenced private backyard with a deck and a double car garage with an opener. A: CIRF02



County: Washington



Terms: 12 months lease



Heat: gas

Central Air: no



Utilities included in rent: None

Utilities paid by tenants: Phone, PGE, NWN, **W/S, Trash



Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric range and Microwave

Amenities: fireplace, washer/dryer hookups



PET POLICY: No Pets Please



SCHOOLS:

Elementary: Tualatin

Middle: Hazelbrook

High: Tualatin



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 2 vehicles (no boats, trailers or RVs)



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy.



DIRECTIONS: From I-5, take the Tualatin exit, go west on Tualatin-Sherwood HWY, South on Martinazzi, West on Sagert, South on 86th, Left on Modoc.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



