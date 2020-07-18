All apartments in Tualatin
Find more places like 7169 SW Sagert Street #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tualatin, OR
/
7169 SW Sagert Street #101
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

7169 SW Sagert Street #101

7169 Southwest Sagert Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tualatin
See all
Sherwood - Tualatin South
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7169 Southwest Sagert Street, Tualatin, OR 97062
Sherwood - Tualatin South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3 bedroom, end unit available soon! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing!

Visit our website to apply and view other homes we have available!
www.RentPortlandHomesProfessionals.com

This wonderful townhome style condo is a spacious end unit and is located in the beautiful Orchard Hill neighborhood. Great living space, complete with a cozy electric insert fireplace and lots of light from the multiple windows. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor, along with a spacious full bathroom, roll-in shower, and lots of storage! Upstairs there are 2 more spacious bedrooms and a large full bathroom, along with laundry area including washer & dryer! A small private, patio area is located just off the dining area. Included with the home is a Ring doorbell and Ring security system. The home comes with access to the Clubhouse, which has a pool for those warm summer days! Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Basic Cable are included with rent as well! This property is located minutes away from Bridgeport Village with it's multitude of shopping & restaurants!

Do you need property management services?
Maximize your income and cut your costs!
www.rentportlandhomesProfessionals.com

(RLNE5912496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 have any available units?
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tualatin, OR.
What amenities does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 have?
Some of 7169 SW Sagert Street #101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 currently offering any rent specials?
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 is pet friendly.
Does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 offer parking?
Yes, 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 offers parking.
Does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 have a pool?
Yes, 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 has a pool.
Does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 have accessible units?
No, 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7169 SW Sagert Street #101 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln
Tualatin, OR 97062
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr
Tualatin, OR 97062
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd
Tualatin, OR 97062
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St
Tualatin, OR 97062
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St
Tualatin, OR 97062

Similar Pages

Tualatin 1 BedroomsTualatin 2 Bedrooms
Tualatin Apartments with BalconiesTualatin Apartments with Gyms
Tualatin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WA
Hazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sherwood Tualatin South

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University