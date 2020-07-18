Amenities
7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3 bedroom, end unit available soon! - Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing!
This wonderful townhome style condo is a spacious end unit and is located in the beautiful Orchard Hill neighborhood. Great living space, complete with a cozy electric insert fireplace and lots of light from the multiple windows. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor, along with a spacious full bathroom, roll-in shower, and lots of storage! Upstairs there are 2 more spacious bedrooms and a large full bathroom, along with laundry area including washer & dryer! A small private, patio area is located just off the dining area. Included with the home is a Ring doorbell and Ring security system. The home comes with access to the Clubhouse, which has a pool for those warm summer days! Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Basic Cable are included with rent as well! This property is located minutes away from Bridgeport Village with it's multitude of shopping & restaurants!
