7169 SW Sagert Street #101 Available 08/03/20 Newly updated, 3 bedroom, end unit available soon!



This wonderful townhome style condo is a spacious end unit and is located in the beautiful Orchard Hill neighborhood. Great living space, complete with a cozy electric insert fireplace and lots of light from the multiple windows. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the main floor, along with a spacious full bathroom, roll-in shower, and lots of storage! Upstairs there are 2 more spacious bedrooms and a large full bathroom, along with laundry area including washer & dryer! A small private, patio area is located just off the dining area. Included with the home is a Ring doorbell and Ring security system. The home comes with access to the Clubhouse, which has a pool for those warm summer days! Water, Sewer, Garbage, & Basic Cable are included with rent as well! This property is located minutes away from Bridgeport Village with it's multitude of shopping & restaurants!



