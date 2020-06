Amenities

Rowhouse in Troutdale - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours. Social distancing will be practiced during the tour.

-------------------------------------



Tours for this home start June 6th



Views of the Columbia River Gorge. Located 15 minutes from Portland Intl. Airport. Walking distance to small quaint historic downtown Troutdale area.



- 3 bedrooms



- 2.5 bathrooms



- Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom



- Laundry area conveniently located upstairs



- Two car attached garage with opener



- Utilities: tenant responsible for electric, internet



- Pets: Considered



- W/D hookups



- Pet Policy: Cat allowed



- Smoking Policy: No smoking anywhere on property



Application fee is $45 per person; Applications are required for anyone age 18 and over.



Screening criteria: https://www.portlandhomesllc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/PORTLAND-HOMES-Applicant-Screening-Criteria.pdf



We look forward to hearing from you



