Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

83 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Troutdale, OR

Finding an apartment in Troutdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
1 Unit Available
Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
985 sqft
Kings Meadow is conveniently located within minutes of I-84, Mt. Hood Community College, Downtown Troutdale and Reynolds High School.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
2 Units Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
603 SE Harlow Ave
603 Southeast Harlow Avenue, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
908 sqft
Adorable, Bright and Charming 2 Bedroom Bungalow - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1664640?source=marketing Just the right size for cozy living.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1026 W Historic Columbia River Hwy
1026 West Historic Columbia River Highway, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1365 sqft
Rowhouse in Troutdale - COVID-19 DISCLOSURE: Despite the health crisis, we understand that the need for new housing is not something everyone can put on hold. During this time, we will be continuing home tours.
Results within 1 mile of Troutdale
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gresham-Northeast
12 Units Available
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,289
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Gresham-Northeast
Contact for Availability
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Gresham-Northeast
1 Unit Available
2950 NE 23rd St. #86
2950 Northeast 23rd Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
650 sqft
East Wind Apartment Homes! Beautiful remodeled two Bedroom with Granite counter-tops and open floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Troutdale
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mt. Hood
10 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,193
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Gresham-North Central
11 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Salish
20699 NE Glisan St, Fairview, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,260
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1121 sqft
Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Salish. Apartments boast lofty ceilings, gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry, and air conditioning. Enjoy the pet-friendly community, with amenities including open air fire pit and 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
8 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
River View Apartments
3003 NE 3rd Ave, Camas, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River View Apartments in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Rockwood
11 Units Available
The Nash
224 SE 188th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the comfort and style youve been searching for at The Nash Apartments! We offer spacious apartment homes at an incredible value. The Nash is conveniently located in Gresham, Oregon, just outside of Portland.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,191
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilkes
5 Units Available
Columbia Ridge
15910 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Washington border, nestled amongst the trees, Columbia Ridge Apartments is cozy community of two and three bedroom apartments in Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:52am
$
Gresham-Southwest
9 Units Available
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wilkes East
8 Units Available
Pine Square
665 NE 178th Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,115
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
Gresham-Southwest
1 Unit Available
Springwater Trail
1324 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Springwater Trail you will enjoy country living with city convenience. Located on main bus routes and just minutes form the Max, you can work, shop and enjoy the city; then come home and relax in your year round spa.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Troutdale, OR

Finding an apartment in Troutdale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

