All apartments in Troutdale
Find more places like Hampton Heights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Troutdale, OR
/
Hampton Heights
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Hampton Heights

518 SW 257th Ave · (205) 508-9776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR 97060

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hampton Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other. Relax and enjoy scenic views of Oregon, Dog friendly walking trails leading to city park with tennis courts, or enjoy the company of friends and family at our outdoor grilling area. Offering easy access to I-84 and Mt. Hood Community College, Hampton Heights is conveniently located within walking distance of historic Downtown Troutdale and the Troutdale Outlets. At Hampton Heights our residents enjoy a variety of amenities inside their two bedroom apartment homes as well. You will enjoy a fully equipped kitchen, spacious walk in closets, and the relaxing ambience on your patio or balcony. Many units feature new carpet and vinyl flooring. Hampton Heights is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Visit our community today and see why our residents love calling Hampton Heights home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $400-Up to one months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15-$25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $15-$25
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hampton Heights have any available units?
Hampton Heights has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Hampton Heights have?
Some of Hampton Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hampton Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Hampton Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hampton Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Hampton Heights is pet friendly.
Does Hampton Heights offer parking?
Yes, Hampton Heights offers parking.
Does Hampton Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hampton Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hampton Heights have a pool?
No, Hampton Heights does not have a pool.
Does Hampton Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Hampton Heights has accessible units.
Does Hampton Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hampton Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Hampton Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, Hampton Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hampton Heights?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kings Meadow Apartments
2079 Southwest 257th Avenue
Troutdale, OR 97060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WACanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA
Oak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity