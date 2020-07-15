Amenities

Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other. Relax and enjoy scenic views of Oregon, Dog friendly walking trails leading to city park with tennis courts, or enjoy the company of friends and family at our outdoor grilling area. Offering easy access to I-84 and Mt. Hood Community College, Hampton Heights is conveniently located within walking distance of historic Downtown Troutdale and the Troutdale Outlets. At Hampton Heights our residents enjoy a variety of amenities inside their two bedroom apartment homes as well. You will enjoy a fully equipped kitchen, spacious walk in closets, and the relaxing ambience on your patio or balcony. Many units feature new carpet and vinyl flooring. Hampton Heights is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and so much more! Visit our community today and see why our residents love calling Hampton Heights home!