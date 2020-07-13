107 Apartments for rent in Troutdale, OR with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Troutdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Heights
518 SW 257th Ave, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
975 sqft
Welcome to Hampton Heights Apartment Homes in Troutdale, Oregon where you will experience a community unlike any other.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3819 SE Stott Ave.
3819 Southeast Stott Avenue, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1680 sqft
3819 SE Stott Ave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
971 SW 24th Street
971 Southwest 24th Street, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1455 sqft
Remodeled Single Level Attached Home Troutdale & Pet Friendly - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
971 South West 24th Street
971 SW 24th St, Troutdale, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1455 sqft
FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM @ 503-635-0099 or email leasing1@ppirentals.com Website: http://ppirentals.com/ Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/ Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Alvista 23
3181 NE 23rd St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,183
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1178 sqft
Recently renovated complex and units right across the street from Mount Hood Community College. Hardwood floors, fireplaces, and washer and dryers in apartments. Coffee bar, fire pit, gym, pool and hot tub available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
Campbell Park
2897 NE Rene Ave, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
879 sqft
Campbell Park Apartments in Gresham, Oregon, offers beautifully designed vintage and remodeled two-bedroom townhomes and apartment flats.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Gresham-Northeast
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,150
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Gresham-Northeast
Royal Greens Apartments
2124 NE 19th St, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1787 sqft
A location tucked away inside the beautiful Gresham Golf Course, Royal Greens is a boutique community with only 90 apartment homes, Royal Greens is surrounded by green fields and waterways, delivering a higher standard for peaceful apartment living.
Last updated May 26 at 03:22pm
1 Unit Available
Powell Valley
Kane Garden Court Apartments
3235 Southeast 1st Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
850 sqft
The Kane Garden Court Apartments offers comfortable and spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens including refrigerator, range and dishwasher and patio or balcony with extra storage. Pets welcome!

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
1585 NE Kane Dr.
1585 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
780 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Townhome Near MHCC - ***COVID-19 Viewable*** Self Guided Tours - https://rently.com/properties/1442113?source=marketing For your convenience, we have an automated system for viewing the home on your own schedule.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-North Central
1437 NE Hogan PL
1437 Northeast Hogan Place, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
$200 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL FULLY UPDATED UNIT # 1437 This one bedroom, garden floor apartment has been renovated throughout and has a peaceful courtyard view from its large double windows.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Powell Valley
252 NE Kane Drive #104
252 Northeast Kane Drive, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious apartment with an open floor plan, tons of natural light and closet space with lots of storage.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Sandy Boulevard
21806 NE Larkspur Lane
21806 Northeast Larkspur Lane, Fairview, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1901 sqft
***$1000 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT*** Hard to Find Townhome 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Gresham-Northeast
2950 NE 23rd St. #86
2950 Northeast 23rd Street, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
650 sqft
East Wind Apartment Homes! Beautiful remodeled two Bedroom with Granite counter-tops and open floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
37 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,350
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
83 Units Available
Kielo at Grass Valley
5988 NW 38th Ave, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1241 sqft
Kielo at Grass Valley offers a sophisticated and convenient living opportunity for those searching for a home nestled in nature without sacrificing easy access to the city. Kielo is your invitation to a life without compromise.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Gresham-Northwest
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,617
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Lookout at the Ridge
232 W Lookout Ridge Dr, Washougal, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1510 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1567 sqft
Lookout at the Ridge Apartment Homes for rent. We offer beautiful views of Mt. Hood and the Columbia River Gorge and is located in Washougal's prestigious Lookout Ridge Neighborhood.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Mt. Hood
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,327
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,601
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Terrace at River Oaks
3009 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Camas, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1009 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace at River Oaks in Camas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Holly Brook
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,168
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,541
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
2 Units Available
Wilkes East
Sandstone Manor
16677 NE Russell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sandstone Manor in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
12 Units Available
Gresham-Southwest
Powell Valley Apartments
1500 SW Pleasant View Dr, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Powell Valley Farms in Gresham, Oregon! Nestled in the heart of Gresham, Powell Valley Farms offers you high-quality amenities and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Parc East
4290 Addy Street, Washougal, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
725 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc East Apartments in Washougal, Washington, offers pet friendly two bedroom apartments. Our spacious homes feature black and silver appliances, wood-style flooring, large patios, and detached garages.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Troutdale, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Troutdale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

