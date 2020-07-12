/
/
/
tigard neighborhood area 6
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
105 Apartments for rent in Tigard Neighborhood Area 6, Tigard, OR
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,283
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,408
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1026 sqft
This downtown property is within walking distance of the Tigard Farmers Market, and nearby biking trails lead straight to Portland. This green community offers two rooftop decks and a fitness center. Garage parking on site.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
9820 Southwest Frewing Street Apt 28
9820 Southwest Frewing Street, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
Please call or text 971-295-8088 for more information. Cypress Crest Apartments is a tranquil oasis tucked away in a quiet neighborhood of Tigard.
Results within 1 mile of Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1178 sqft
Come see our beautiful newly renovated apartment homes in the exclusive community of Bull Mountain. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Tigard, OR are well-appointed and very comfortable.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
63 Units Available
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street, Tigard, OR
Studio
$1,345
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1122 sqft
Discover Astikos Lofts, a brand-new community built with your comfort in mind and designed to match your vibrant lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
17 Units Available
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,265
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1107 sqft
Environmentally aware apartment complex features valet service, coffee bar, fire pit and 24-hour gym. With easy access to the SW Pacific Highway. Expect rooms with stainless steel finishes and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Call for our January specials and make your new home at our beautiful creekside property located in Tigard, OR. Assigned parking and on-site laundry facilities make this your ideal Tigard choice! Close to shopping, bus lines and Bonita Park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 24 at 04:36pm
1 Unit Available
Monroe Square
11950 Southwest Lincoln Avenue, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Monroe Square in Tigard. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11949 SW Bull Mountain Rd
11949 Southwest Bull Mountain Road, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3034 sqft
Beautiful Tigard Home in Impeccable Condition sits on Private lot- Easy Entertaining Home w/ Gourmet Kitchen & More! - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: No Pets! Approximate Sq.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
11040 SW Legacy Oak way
11040 Southwest Legacy Oak Way, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Great Home in Tigard - 3br/2.5ba with Bonus room on 3rd floor 1 car Garage Gas fireplace and A/C Right near Tigard Fred Meyer $40 Per person 18 and over Background check No Pets Preferred (RLNE5914254)
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
7747 SW Bonita Rd - 106
7747 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great ground floor, end unit. Tons of storage, full size washer & dryer in unit. A small, friendly community...all apartment homes feature full size washers and dryers, European kitchens, and generous storage and closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
11555 SW 88th Ave 4-38
11555 Southwest 88th Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
11624 SW Lomita Ave D-07
11624 Southwest Lomita Avenue, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call or text at 503-616-6652 for more information. Our community is an up and coming complex that is sure to make you feel right at home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7340 SW Hermoso Way
7340 Southwest Hermoso Way, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1500 sqft
7340 SW Hermoso Way Available 07/15/20 Update One-Level In Tigard! Hardwoods, Tile, Large Backyard and More!!! - Available: July 15, 2020 Pet’s: Possible with approval and increased deposit Approximate Sq Ft: 1500 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 Heating:
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
7759 SW Bonita Rd - 104
7759 Southwest Bonita Road, Tigard, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
850 sqft
Wonderfully convenient ground floor unit with no steps...full size washer and dryer included, tons of storage and closet space thruout. A small, friendly community...
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane
8471 Southwest Bonaventure Lane, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1627 sqft
8471 SW Bonaventure Lane Available 06/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Home near Schools - You will love the 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with an open and light feeling. The living and dining room feature vaulted ceilings.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
11760 SW Koski Dr
11760 Southwest Koski Drive, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
1800 sqft
This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
15795 Southwest Serena Court
15795 Southwest Serena Court, Tigard, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2879 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Tigard! This spacious home features a custom kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
Results within 5 miles of Tigard Neighborhood Area 6
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Stonesthrow
6455 SW Nyberg Ln, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,186
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check. Page not found. Please check.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,319
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
15 Units Available
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
789 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,357
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
11 Units Available
Rivercrest Meadows Apartments
11865 SW Tualatin Rd, Tualatin, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,388
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1264 sqft
Recently renovated units with a fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Located between Tualatin Rd, Hazelbrook Rd and Hwy 99. In an award-winning school district. Near Jurgens Park, Tualatin Community Park and the Tualatin Library.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
14 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,284
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAKing City, ORBull Mountain, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORCedar Mill, OROak Hills, OROak Grove, OR