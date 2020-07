Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access package receiving accessible garage parking conference room dog grooming area key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Attwell Off Main is a modern apartment community in the heart of downtown Tigard; making it an attractive choice for both residents whom enjoy lively shops, restaurants, pubs, and modern living as well as convenient access to major employers. With a vast selection of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, including six two-story townhomes, you're sure to find a home that suits your lifestyle. All apartments include energy efficient, stainless appliances, quartz countertops, expansive 9- or 14-foot-high ceilings, washers and dryers and wood-like plank flooring. Whether you choose to unwind with a glass of wine at one of two sky-decks, or host friends for dinner in your modern, light-filled kitchen, listen to your favorite podcast while spinning in the on-site fitness room, Attwell Off Main offers something for everyone. Call or stop in today to reserve your new apartment! Broker, James Phelps, Licensed in Oregon