3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with Office in Bonita Neighborhood of Tigard - A rare beauty! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a wonderful office/den or library in Tigard close to shopping, parks and entertainment. This home has a covered entry plus gorgeous foyer with hardwood floors and grand staircase. The main floor windows are floor to ceiling with high ceilings throughout the formal areas of the home. A circular staircase and built in shelves with matching desk are the centerpiece beauties of the office/den/library.Two gas fireplaces create welcoming ambiance in both the formal livingroom and family room. The kitchen is spacious with tile counter tops, large island workspace, an abundance of cabinets and desk. The breakfast nook is a fabulous space with bay windows overlooking the backyard. The main bathroom has a combination tub/shower. The master suite has a walk in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate showers. An indoor laundry room has a convenience washer and dryer for your use. Enjoy the landscaped beauty of the backyard from the patio or balcony.. It's the perfect space for entertaining. No pets please. No HOA. Shed not available with rental. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (503)505-6461 to schedule a showing. $2495 Rent, $2495 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

8922 SW Greensward Lane Tigard, OR 97224 Available 6/20/20



No Pets Allowed



