Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

8922 SW Greensward Lane

8922 Southwest Greensward Lane · (360) 524-4994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8922 Southwest Greensward Lane, Tigard, OR 97224
Tigard Neighborhood Area 8

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8922 SW Greensward Lane · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2261 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home with Office in Bonita Neighborhood of Tigard - A rare beauty! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a wonderful office/den or library in Tigard close to shopping, parks and entertainment. This home has a covered entry plus gorgeous foyer with hardwood floors and grand staircase. The main floor windows are floor to ceiling with high ceilings throughout the formal areas of the home. A circular staircase and built in shelves with matching desk are the centerpiece beauties of the office/den/library.Two gas fireplaces create welcoming ambiance in both the formal livingroom and family room. The kitchen is spacious with tile counter tops, large island workspace, an abundance of cabinets and desk. The breakfast nook is a fabulous space with bay windows overlooking the backyard. The main bathroom has a combination tub/shower. The master suite has a walk in closet, dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate showers. An indoor laundry room has a convenience washer and dryer for your use. Enjoy the landscaped beauty of the backyard from the patio or balcony.. It's the perfect space for entertaining. No pets please. No HOA. Shed not available with rental. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (503)505-6461 to schedule a showing. $2495 Rent, $2495 Security deposit, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. Renter’s insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
8922 SW Greensward Lane Tigard, OR 97224 Available 6/20/20

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8922 SW Greensward Lane have any available units?
8922 SW Greensward Lane has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8922 SW Greensward Lane have?
Some of 8922 SW Greensward Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8922 SW Greensward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8922 SW Greensward Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8922 SW Greensward Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8922 SW Greensward Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tigard.
Does 8922 SW Greensward Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8922 SW Greensward Lane does offer parking.
Does 8922 SW Greensward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8922 SW Greensward Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8922 SW Greensward Lane have a pool?
No, 8922 SW Greensward Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8922 SW Greensward Lane have accessible units?
No, 8922 SW Greensward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8922 SW Greensward Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8922 SW Greensward Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8922 SW Greensward Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8922 SW Greensward Lane has units with air conditioning.
