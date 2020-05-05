11760 SW Koski Dr

Amenities

This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower. Great room concept living room with gas fireplace open to kitchen. Large pet friendly fenced backyard with patio. Ample storage inside the home with a finished storage room and attached two car garage. No need to waste your time pulling weeds and mowing grass - landscape maintenance is included with the rent! Residents pay all utilities. Proof of renters insurance in the amount of $100,000 required prior to move in and throughout tenancy. Refundable Security Deposit $2495 (final deposit based on screening results). Will consider small dogs and cats that are mature, fully vaccinated, well behaved, spayed/neutered and house trained. Pet rent of $30/mo per pet and a $300 additional deposit for each pet. Application not deemed complete until home is viewed by applicant or proxy of applicant and the following are received: Complete Rental Application, Income Documentation, Government-Issued Photo ID, and a Non-Refundable Application Fee of $40 per Adult. Rental Criteria can be found at landmarkpropmgt.com. Available as a mo to mo or longer term lease.