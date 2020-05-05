All apartments in Tigard
Find more places like 11760 SW Koski Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tigard, OR
/
11760 SW Koski Dr
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:29 AM

11760 SW Koski Dr

11760 Southwest Koski Drive · (503) 490-5137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tigard
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11760 Southwest Koski Drive, Tigard, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 3

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the one - month to month lease available! Large 1800 sqft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in great close in Tigard location near Hwy 217. Big master bedroom with attached bath that has a soaking tub, walk in closet and separate shower. Great room concept living room with gas fireplace open to kitchen. Large pet friendly fenced backyard with patio. Ample storage inside the home with a finished storage room and attached two car garage. No need to waste your time pulling weeds and mowing grass - landscape maintenance is included with the rent! Residents pay all utilities. Proof of renters insurance in the amount of $100,000 required prior to move in and throughout tenancy. Refundable Security Deposit $2495 (final deposit based on screening results). Will consider small dogs and cats that are mature, fully vaccinated, well behaved, spayed/neutered and house trained. Pet rent of $30/mo per pet and a $300 additional deposit for each pet. Application not deemed complete until home is viewed by applicant or proxy of applicant and the following are received: Complete Rental Application, Income Documentation, Government-Issued Photo ID, and a Non-Refundable Application Fee of $40 per Adult. Rental Criteria can be found at landmarkpropmgt.com. Available as a mo to mo or longer term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11760 SW Koski Dr have any available units?
11760 SW Koski Dr has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11760 SW Koski Dr have?
Some of 11760 SW Koski Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11760 SW Koski Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11760 SW Koski Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11760 SW Koski Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11760 SW Koski Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tigard.
Does 11760 SW Koski Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11760 SW Koski Dr does offer parking.
Does 11760 SW Koski Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11760 SW Koski Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11760 SW Koski Dr have a pool?
No, 11760 SW Koski Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11760 SW Koski Dr have accessible units?
No, 11760 SW Koski Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11760 SW Koski Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11760 SW Koski Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11760 SW Koski Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11760 SW Koski Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11760 SW Koski Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bull Mountain Heights
11430 SW Bull Mountain Rd
Tigard, OR 97224
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln
Tigard, OR 97224
Arbor Heights
15199 SW Royalty Pkwy
Tigard, OR 97224
Attwell off Main
12790 SW Ash Ave
Tigard, OR 97223
Sygnii
13285 Southwest Hawks Beard Street
Tigard, OR 97223
Astikos Lofts
8920 Southwest Oak Street
Tigard, OR 97223
Creekside Commons
7645 Southwest Bonita Road
Tigard, OR 97224

Similar Pages

Tigard 1 BedroomsTigard 2 Bedrooms
Tigard 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTigard Dog Friendly Apartments
Tigard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OR
Orchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORFour Corners, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Tigard Neighborhood Area 6

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity