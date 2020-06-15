All apartments in Multnomah County
347 NW 83rd Pl

347 Northwest 83rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

347 Northwest 83rd Place, Multnomah County, OR 97229
Forest Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Outstanding Street of Dreams Home in Taylor Crest Near Cedar Mill, Nike, St Vincent’s. - Impeccable craftsmanship near Cedar Mill and just 2 miles from St Vincent's boasts high-end finishes, spacious chefs kitchen, hardwoods on the main floor, luxurious master suite with private deck and hot tub. 3 car garage. Sport court in spacious backyard. Large private lot at end of culdesac.

5 bedrooms plus office, 4.5 bathrooms and 5300 sq ft. on 3 levels.
(3900 sq. ft on main floor and 2nd floor additional 1400 sq. ft in finished basement)

Back staircase to lower level has private entrance.

5-10 minutes fm NW Pdx. Minutes to Forest Park.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

