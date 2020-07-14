The Villager Apartments.

Lease Length: 9-15 monthPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500-Up to one month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 lbs; Breeds retrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.