The Villager Apartments
The Villager Apartments

586 2nd Street · (503) 447-4591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

586 2nd Street, Lake Oswego, OR 97034
First Addition

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Villager Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
bike storage

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 month
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500-Up to one month rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 35 lbs; Breeds retrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Villager Apartments have any available units?
The Villager Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Oswego, OR.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does The Villager Apartments have?
Some of The Villager Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Villager Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Villager Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Villager Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Villager Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Villager Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Villager Apartments offers parking.
Does The Villager Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Villager Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Villager Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Villager Apartments has a pool.
Does The Villager Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Villager Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Villager Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Villager Apartments has units with dishwashers.

