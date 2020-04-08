All apartments in Lake Oswego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.

5856 Lakeview Blvd · (503) 526-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Lake Oswego
Location

5856 Lakeview Blvd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Rosewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping. Spacious family room that opens to the kitchen. Great for hosting. Private backyard with large patio, grass and fully fenced. Single car garage with opener. Extra parking in front. Comes with Fridge, Dishwasher, electric stove. Home has washer/dryer hookups. No smoking and no pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. have any available units?
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lake Oswego, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lake Oswego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. have?
Some of 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Oswego.
Does 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. have a pool?
No, 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
