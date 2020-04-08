Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5856 SW Lakeview Blvd. - Ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. New carpet. New interior and exterior paint. Minutes away from the lake. Easy access to I-5. Minutes away from stores and shopping. Spacious family room that opens to the kitchen. Great for hosting. Private backyard with large patio, grass and fully fenced. Single car garage with opener. Extra parking in front. Comes with Fridge, Dishwasher, electric stove. Home has washer/dryer hookups. No smoking and no pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com



ADI Properties Inc



Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809761)