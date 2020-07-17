Amenities

6192 NE Sherborne Street Available 07/23/20 Orenco Station Gem! Near Intel & Nike - Fenced Yard and Central Air - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM



Available July 23, 2020! 4 / 2.5 bath 1900 sq ft. Orenco Station Home offers a beautiful open floor-plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and approximately 1,900 square feet of living space. Amenities include a Great Room style floor-plan with hardwood floors throughout the Entry, Formal Dining Room and Kitchen. The Kitchen is spacious and opens to the Great Room which is perfect for entertaining, complete with Stainless Steel appliances, a gas range, a built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Additional special features include a Half Bath on the main level, a beautiful Master Suite on the upper level with a large walk-in closet and private Master Bath. Three additional bedrooms share a full bath. The Laundry Room is on the upper level, complete with a washer and dryer for your convenience. A two car attached garage offers additional storage as well.



The home is within walking distance to Hi-Tech and light rail. The home includes front yard landscaping by the HOA and the tenant is responsible for the side yard landscaping. Central Air Conditioning and Gas Forced Air Heat. No pets please! Lease terms required: 12 Month Lease.



Schools: Quatama Elementary, Poynter Middle, Liberty High



Directions: Head northwest on US-26 W, Take exit 62A for Cornelius Pass Road S, Merge onto NE Cornelius Pass Rd, Turn right onto NE Cornell Rd, Turn left onto NE Century Blvd, Turn right onto NE Dogwood St, Turn left onto NE 62nd Ave, Turn right onto NE Sherborne St, Destination will be on the left



No Pets Allowed



