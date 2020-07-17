All apartments in Hillsboro
6192 NE Sherborne Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6192 NE Sherborne Street

6192 Northeast Sherborne Street · (503) 635-0099
Location

6192 Northeast Sherborne Street, Hillsboro, OR 97124
Northeast Hillsboro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6192 NE Sherborne Street · Avail. Jul 23

$2,195

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6192 NE Sherborne Street Available 07/23/20 Orenco Station Gem! Near Intel & Nike - Fenced Yard and Central Air - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CALL 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL LEASING1@PPIRENTALS.COM

Website: http://ppirentals.com/
Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/
Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/

Available July 23, 2020! 4 / 2.5 bath 1900 sq ft. Orenco Station Home offers a beautiful open floor-plan with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and approximately 1,900 square feet of living space. Amenities include a Great Room style floor-plan with hardwood floors throughout the Entry, Formal Dining Room and Kitchen. The Kitchen is spacious and opens to the Great Room which is perfect for entertaining, complete with Stainless Steel appliances, a gas range, a built-in microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Additional special features include a Half Bath on the main level, a beautiful Master Suite on the upper level with a large walk-in closet and private Master Bath. Three additional bedrooms share a full bath. The Laundry Room is on the upper level, complete with a washer and dryer for your convenience. A two car attached garage offers additional storage as well.

The home is within walking distance to Hi-Tech and light rail. The home includes front yard landscaping by the HOA and the tenant is responsible for the side yard landscaping. Central Air Conditioning and Gas Forced Air Heat. No pets please! Lease terms required: 12 Month Lease.

Schools: Quatama Elementary, Poynter Middle, Liberty High

Directions: Head northwest on US-26 W, Take exit 62A for Cornelius Pass Road S, Merge onto NE Cornelius Pass Rd, Turn right onto NE Cornell Rd, Turn left onto NE Century Blvd, Turn right onto NE Dogwood St, Turn left onto NE 62nd Ave, Turn right onto NE Sherborne St, Destination will be on the left

PPI- Portland's Professional Property Management Experts!

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

KS0625

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3829497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6192 NE Sherborne Street have any available units?
6192 NE Sherborne Street has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6192 NE Sherborne Street have?
Some of 6192 NE Sherborne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6192 NE Sherborne Street currently offering any rent specials?
6192 NE Sherborne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6192 NE Sherborne Street pet-friendly?
No, 6192 NE Sherborne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsboro.
Does 6192 NE Sherborne Street offer parking?
Yes, 6192 NE Sherborne Street offers parking.
Does 6192 NE Sherborne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6192 NE Sherborne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6192 NE Sherborne Street have a pool?
No, 6192 NE Sherborne Street does not have a pool.
Does 6192 NE Sherborne Street have accessible units?
No, 6192 NE Sherborne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6192 NE Sherborne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6192 NE Sherborne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6192 NE Sherborne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6192 NE Sherborne Street has units with air conditioning.
