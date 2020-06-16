830 W 12th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Two Bedroom-1-1/2 Bath Vintage Dream Home - This amazing home is a vintage dream. Loads of charm with it's two large bedrooms, large living room and a large dining room (fireplace not usable). Relax and enjoy the private surroundings of a covered patio and enclosed back porch. Relish sitting under a grape arbor that also has a small sink and faucet for plant lovers. close distance to Lane Events Center and fairgrounds, Monroe Park, Eugene Public Library and many other spectacular businesses. This delightful home comes with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookups and carport covering. Tenant pays for all utilities and garbage service. This home has a (1)-pet limit with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. The two sheds in back are not for tenant use. This marvelous home will not last long on the market, so hurry in today with your application. This is a no smoking home. Residents are responsible to change furnace filter every 3-6 months. This home will be rented for $1,395/month until July 31, 2020. On August 1, 2020 the price will be $1,695/month.



Rental Criteria Code- BI

Area- West Eugene

Type- House

Pet- Small-Medium considered with references, $500 additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent

Lease Term- 7/31/2020 with option to renew



** This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that was not a friend or family member.

**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



(RLNE5108431)