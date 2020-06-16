All apartments in Eugene
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
830 W 12th Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

830 W 12th Ave

830 West 12th Avenue · (541) 683-2271
Location

830 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402
Jefferson Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 830 W 12th Ave · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1536 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Two Bedroom-1-1/2 Bath Vintage Dream Home - This amazing home is a vintage dream. Loads of charm with it's two large bedrooms, large living room and a large dining room (fireplace not usable). Relax and enjoy the private surroundings of a covered patio and enclosed back porch. Relish sitting under a grape arbor that also has a small sink and faucet for plant lovers. close distance to Lane Events Center and fairgrounds, Monroe Park, Eugene Public Library and many other spectacular businesses. This delightful home comes with a stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disposal, washer/dryer hookups and carport covering. Tenant pays for all utilities and garbage service. This home has a (1)-pet limit with additional deposit and monthly pet rent. The two sheds in back are not for tenant use. This marvelous home will not last long on the market, so hurry in today with your application. This is a no smoking home. Residents are responsible to change furnace filter every 3-6 months. This home will be rented for $1,395/month until July 31, 2020. On August 1, 2020 the price will be $1,695/month.

Rental Criteria Code- BI
Area- West Eugene
Type- House
Pet- Small-Medium considered with references, $500 additional deposit and $25/mo pet rent
Lease Term- 7/31/2020 with option to renew

** This property requires two verifiable rental references that we can confirm you were on a written rental agreement with a landlord that was not a friend or family member.
**Please provide current and all previous rental history on your application when it is submitted.

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

(RLNE5108431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 W 12th Ave have any available units?
830 W 12th Ave has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 W 12th Ave have?
Some of 830 W 12th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 W 12th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
830 W 12th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 W 12th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 W 12th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 830 W 12th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 830 W 12th Ave does offer parking.
Does 830 W 12th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 830 W 12th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 W 12th Ave have a pool?
No, 830 W 12th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 830 W 12th Ave have accessible units?
No, 830 W 12th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 830 W 12th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 W 12th Ave has units with dishwashers.
