Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Three bedrooms

One bathroom

kitchen with dishwasher

Two bedrooms upstairs

New carpet downstairs

New paint in the living room and dining room

Large long driveway for parking multiple cars

Basement with washer and dryer included

Yard maintenance included

Fantastic location

671 E 17th is a three-bedroom one bathroom home. The home has a wonderful long driveway with lots of parking. Home has a basement with washer and dryer. This home is located very close to the University of Oregon campus.