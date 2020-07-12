/
/
/
west university
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
109 Apartments for rent in West University, Eugene, OR
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 E. 15th
237 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
237 E. 15th Available 08/14/20 $1695 For 3BR Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! This location is great to walk to anything downtown or campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
343 E. 15th Ave.
343 East 15th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
343 E. 15th Ave. Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOM HOUSE CLOSE TO U OF O - 3 bedroom home within walking distance to the University. Has nice room upstairs, basement, carport, gas forced air heat, newer kitchen, newer bathroom, hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1755 Mill Street - 4
1755 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1253 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious three-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
1777 Mill Street - 2
1777 Mill Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1531 sqft
Risk Free Leases-If classes are canceled then your lease is canceled! Beautiful, spacious four-bedroom unit located near campus. All the kitchen appliances provided including washer and dryer. FREE WiFi included.
Results within 1 mile of West University
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southtowne
2555 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$925
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 38 unit complex is conveniently located off 25th and Willamette Street offers an over sized swimming pool, on site laundry facilities and easy access to the University of Oregon. Save gas and ride your bike or the bus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1911 Oak Street
1911 Oak Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1464 sqft
1911 Oak Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home! - Enjoy this lovely home just minutes from campus! Beautiful upgrades throughout with a fenced in back yard. Off-street parking and driveway parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2675 Baker Blvd
2675 Baker Boulevard, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
2675 Baker Blvd Available 09/14/20 SE, Family Friendly, Safe Home - Welcome to our home! This home is fully furnished and available with flexible lease options starting September 14th, 2020. No more than 4 unrelated people may occupy this home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
171 West 18th Avenue
171 West 18th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1174 sqft
Wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home with updated kitchen and utility room - This wonderful 3bdrm/ 2bthrm home offers a single car garage, a gas fireplace, and a fully fenced back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1269 Lincoln St.
1269 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
1269 Lincoln St.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2465 Olive St.
2465 Olive Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2438 sqft
2465 Olive St. Available 08/25/20 Beautiful Huge Campus Home ~ 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath - This 5 BR, 2.5 BA, two level, home features two kitchens w/appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
115 West 16th Avenue
115 West 16th Avenue, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
875 sqft
This unique and charming 2BD/1BA unit is part of a triplex close to downtown Eugene. Walking distance to Brails on Willamette, Cornucopia and shopping. Second upstairs bedroom has been recently updated.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A
556 W 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
Gorgeous, spacious apartment near downtown - Property Id: 314498 Gorgeous, spacious, bright 1 BR apartment in great location near downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1872 Willamette St. Unit B
1872 Willamette Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$535
250 sqft
Commercial Office Space for Lease - Professional office space for lease located at 19th and Willamette located in a remodeled vintage house.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2323 Agate St.
2323 Agate Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
2323 Agate St. Available 08/17/20 Only $1995 For 3 Bedroom House Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! Updated dollhouse with character and charm coupled with modern fixtures. The fenced yard offers privacy and space to relax.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2418 Portland St
2418 Portland Street, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
***Move in Special *** Charming 1930s cottage - ***Call Trusted Property Service for a showing 541-900-5656 *** For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1548 Lincoln St apt B
1548 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Move In Special *** Central city unit with a distinctive urban flair - ****Call Trusted Property Service for showing 541-900-5656**** ****For lease until 4/30/2021 with off 11th month. Could be available for renewal if desired.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1382 Lincoln Street
1382 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$825
Large Studio Apartment in downtown Eugene- Water, Sewer & Trash Paid - This upstairs large studio with 1 bathroom has a full kitchen, lots of window that brings in tons of natural light. It also features a lot of storage.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2710 Emerald Street
2710 Emerald Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2600 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom/ 2 bathroom house with living room and a family room on separate levels. Conveniently located only a few blocks from the University of Oregon campus.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2875 High Street
2875 High Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1400 sqft
2875 High Street Available 07/27/20 Sought after South Eugene Home! - Sought after South Eugene area home. Remodeled in 2009, master suite with walk in closet. Washer and Dryer provided. Large fenced backyard with patio.
Results within 5 miles of West University
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
14 Units Available
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1200 sqft
Close to Valley River Center and the Ruth Bascom Riverbank Trail System. On-site playground, gym, dog park, and game room. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops, and modern appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.