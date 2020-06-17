650 W. 12th #208

Amenities
Spacious studio in historic Lincoln School Condos - This beautiful 2nd floor condo features high ceilings, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The large wall of windows allows for amazing natural light throughout the unit. Free on-site laundry, free hot water, one assigned parking space, and a flat rate of $45 for W/S/G. Great interior open courtyard! A must see!
Storage unit #7 available for an additional $25/month.
Rental Criteria Code- BI
Area- Downtown
Type- Condo
Pet Criteria- No Pets
Lease Terms- 11 month lease
This property is offered by Jennings Group
http://www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4586612)