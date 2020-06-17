All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

650 W. 12th #208

650 West 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

650 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402
Jefferson Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious studio in historic Lincoln School Condos - This beautiful 2nd floor condo features high ceilings, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The large wall of windows allows for amazing natural light throughout the unit. Free on-site laundry, free hot water, one assigned parking space, and a flat rate of $45 for W/S/G. Great interior open courtyard! A must see!

Storage unit #7 available for an additional $25/month.

Rental Criteria Code- BI
Area- Downtown
Type- Condo
Pet Criteria- No Pets
Lease Terms- 11 month lease

This property is offered by Jennings Group
http://www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4586612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 W. 12th #208 have any available units?
650 W. 12th #208 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 W. 12th #208 have?
Some of 650 W. 12th #208's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 W. 12th #208 currently offering any rent specials?
650 W. 12th #208 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 W. 12th #208 pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 W. 12th #208 is pet friendly.
Does 650 W. 12th #208 offer parking?
Yes, 650 W. 12th #208 does offer parking.
Does 650 W. 12th #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 W. 12th #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 W. 12th #208 have a pool?
No, 650 W. 12th #208 does not have a pool.
Does 650 W. 12th #208 have accessible units?
No, 650 W. 12th #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 650 W. 12th #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 W. 12th #208 has units with dishwashers.
