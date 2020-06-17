650 W. 12th #208

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Spacious studio in historic Lincoln School Condos - This beautiful 2nd floor condo features high ceilings, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The large wall of windows allows for amazing natural light throughout the unit. Free on-site laundry, free hot water, one assigned parking space, and a flat rate of $45 for W/S/G. Great interior open courtyard! A must see!



Storage unit #7 available for an additional $25/month.



Rental Criteria Code- BI

Area- Downtown

Type- Condo

Pet Criteria- No Pets

Lease Terms- 11 month lease



This property is offered by Jennings Group

http://www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



(RLNE4586612)