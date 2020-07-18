All apartments in Eugene
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A

556 W 17th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

556 W 17th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
Jefferson Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, spacious apartment near downtown - Property Id: 314498

Gorgeous, spacious, bright 1 BR apartment in great location near downtown. Cathedral ceiling in kitchen, many windows, travertine counters, hardwood floors, clawfoot tub, gas fireplace in BR, walk-in closet.
Contact by email only.
Apartment is part of two-unit property attached to a house. One year lease. No pets; no smoking on property. No laundry on site. First/last/deposit, proof of income, and rental references required. Renters insurance required.

Includes water/sewer/ storm. Renter pays electricity and natural gas utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314498
Property Id 314498

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5910485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A have any available units?
556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A have?
Some of 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A currently offering any rent specials?
556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A pet-friendly?
No, 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A offer parking?
No, 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A does not offer parking.
Does 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A have a pool?
No, 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A does not have a pool.
Does 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A have accessible units?
No, 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A does not have accessible units.
Does 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A have units with dishwashers?
No, 556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A does not have units with dishwashers.
