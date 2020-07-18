556 W. 17th Ave., Unit A A

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous, spacious apartment near downtown



Gorgeous, spacious, bright 1 BR apartment in great location near downtown. Cathedral ceiling in kitchen, many windows, travertine counters, hardwood floors, clawfoot tub, gas fireplace in BR, walk-in closet.

Contact by email only.

Apartment is part of two-unit property attached to a house. One year lease. No pets; no smoking on property. No laundry on site. First/last/deposit, proof of income, and rental references required. Renters insurance required.



Includes water/sewer/ storm. Renter pays electricity and natural gas utilities.

No Pets Allowed



