w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets range

Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5080 Barger Drive Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom home on Barger - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is very spacious. Many windows throughout the home provide an abundance of natural light. The living room, kitchen, dining room, laundry room and half bath are downstairs. There is a large walk in pantry off of the kitchen. Plenty of cupboard space and a lot of counter space with a built in island. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms and a bathroom as well as the master bedroom with bathroom and large walk in closet. There is an attached garage and plenty of parking in the driveway and off to the side of the driveway. The partially fenced back yard is home to an apple and pear tree.



Rental Criteria Code- AI

Area- Barger

Type- House

Pet- Sm. pet with additional $300 deposit and $25/mo pet rent

Lease- 6/30/2021



**Do not disturb current tenants**

*Available date is subject to change*



No Cats Allowed



