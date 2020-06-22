2995 Gilham Rd.

Amenities

Nice 3bed/1bath with large yard! - This nice 3bdrm/1bthrm duplex offers fresh paint and new carpet. The kitchen features ample counter space, a breakfast bar and a small dining area. This property also offers a large fenced in backyard. Nearby schools include Gilham Elementary, Cal Young Middle, and Sheldon High School.



Appliances/ Amenities:

Stove/Range

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Garbage Disposal



No Smoking

Pets Negotiable

No Cosigners

1 year lease term

Proof of renters insurance required



