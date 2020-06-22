All apartments in Eugene
2995 Gilham Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2995 Gilham Rd.

2995 Gilham Road · No Longer Available
Location

2995 Gilham Road, Eugene, OR 97408
Northeast Eugene

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Nice 3bed/1bath with large yard! - This nice 3bdrm/1bthrm duplex offers fresh paint and new carpet. The kitchen features ample counter space, a breakfast bar and a small dining area. This property also offers a large fenced in backyard. Nearby schools include Gilham Elementary, Cal Young Middle, and Sheldon High School.

Appliances/ Amenities:
Stove/Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Garbage Disposal

No Smoking
Pets Negotiable
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

(RLNE5851885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2995 Gilham Rd. have any available units?
2995 Gilham Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 2995 Gilham Rd. have?
Some of 2995 Gilham Rd.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2995 Gilham Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2995 Gilham Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2995 Gilham Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2995 Gilham Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2995 Gilham Rd. offer parking?
No, 2995 Gilham Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2995 Gilham Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2995 Gilham Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2995 Gilham Rd. have a pool?
No, 2995 Gilham Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2995 Gilham Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2995 Gilham Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2995 Gilham Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2995 Gilham Rd. has units with dishwashers.
