1656 City View St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Remodeled Vintage Home w/ Spacious Fenced yard-Garden area, Storage Shed/Garage-Avail. Now! - Brand new interior! Close-in Eugene home with huge backyard! Exterior includes a new patio with hanging lights, raised garden beds, storage shed with electricity and extra parking for a smaller RV or trailer. The interior features lots of natural light, new paint, wainscoting, kitchen appliances, flooring and all new bathroom. Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with ductless heat pumps.

Attached garage with washer and dryer hookups and storage shelves. Close to schools, bus line, freeway access and more!

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and garbage service. Tenant is responsible for yard care.

Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Proof of renter's insurance required

Rent: $1695

Application Fee: $35 (per adult or persons 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1995



(RLNE5825609)