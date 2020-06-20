All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 1656 City View St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
1656 City View St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

1656 City View St

1656 City View Street · (541) 744-1184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Far West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1656 City View Street, Eugene, OR 97402
Far West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1656 City View St · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 999 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remodeled Vintage Home w/ Spacious Fenced yard-Garden area, Storage Shed/Garage-Avail. Now! - Brand new interior! Close-in Eugene home with huge backyard! Exterior includes a new patio with hanging lights, raised garden beds, storage shed with electricity and extra parking for a smaller RV or trailer. The interior features lots of natural light, new paint, wainscoting, kitchen appliances, flooring and all new bathroom. Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with ductless heat pumps.
Attached garage with washer and dryer hookups and storage shelves. Close to schools, bus line, freeway access and more!
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and garbage service. Tenant is responsible for yard care.
Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Proof of renter's insurance required
Rent: $1695
Application Fee: $35 (per adult or persons 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1995

(RLNE5825609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1656 City View St have any available units?
1656 City View St has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1656 City View St have?
Some of 1656 City View St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1656 City View St currently offering any rent specials?
1656 City View St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1656 City View St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1656 City View St is pet friendly.
Does 1656 City View St offer parking?
Yes, 1656 City View St does offer parking.
Does 1656 City View St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1656 City View St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1656 City View St have a pool?
No, 1656 City View St does not have a pool.
Does 1656 City View St have accessible units?
No, 1656 City View St does not have accessible units.
Does 1656 City View St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1656 City View St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1656 City View St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr
Eugene, OR 97408
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street
Eugene, OR 97401
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane
Eugene, OR 97401
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St
Eugene, OR 97403
Woodland Creek
1455 Bailey Hill Rd
Eugene, OR 97402
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue
Eugene, OR 97408
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave
Eugene, OR 97408

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, ORRoseburg, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
HarlowChurchillCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity