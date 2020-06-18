Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

1471 Villard St. Available 09/11/20 Large Home, Hardwood floors, Backyard access, Across the street from Matthew Knight Arena! - Vintage 3 story home, only half a block from a grocery store, and a variety of restaurants. The main level of the home opens to a cozy sunroom, and through another door leads to an open living & dining room with hardwood floors. Find the kitchen just around the corner, equipped with dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal, and two refrigerators. Through the kitchen, and off the back entrance to the house, you will find a mud room with full-size washer/dryer. Also on this spacious main level is a full bathroom, and 1 bedroom with private bath.



Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms with their own exterior access, unique closet spaces, storage room, 3rd full bathroom (recently remodeled) and secondary living room.



The 4th & 5th bedrooms are upstairs on the third story. Driveway parking for up to 6 compact cars.



These rents are a guideline and are subject to change. Rental rates are not locked in until an agreement has been signed with a Mallard Properties Representative.



*Deposit amounts vary due to rental history requirement and/or additional occupants.*



Professional carpet, professional general housekeeping, and professional ultrasonic blind cleaning will be completed between each residency. Expenses will be deducted from security deposit.



*No smoking *No pets of any kind in these rentals. ~ No Application Fee ~



No Pets Allowed



