1471 Villard St.
1471 Villard St.

1471 Villard Street · (541) 465-3825
Location

1471 Villard Street, Eugene, OR 97403
Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1471 Villard St. Available 09/11/20 Large Home, Hardwood floors, Backyard access, Across the street from Matthew Knight Arena! - Vintage 3 story home, only half a block from a grocery store, and a variety of restaurants. The main level of the home opens to a cozy sunroom, and through another door leads to an open living & dining room with hardwood floors. Find the kitchen just around the corner, equipped with dishwasher, range, microwave, disposal, and two refrigerators. Through the kitchen, and off the back entrance to the house, you will find a mud room with full-size washer/dryer. Also on this spacious main level is a full bathroom, and 1 bedroom with private bath.

Downstairs there are 2 bedrooms with their own exterior access, unique closet spaces, storage room, 3rd full bathroom (recently remodeled) and secondary living room.

The 4th & 5th bedrooms are upstairs on the third story. Driveway parking for up to 6 compact cars.

These rents are a guideline and are subject to change. Rental rates are not locked in until an agreement has been signed with a Mallard Properties Representative.

*Deposit amounts vary due to rental history requirement and/or additional occupants.*

Professional carpet, professional general housekeeping, and professional ultrasonic blind cleaning will be completed between each residency. Expenses will be deducted from security deposit.

*No smoking *No pets of any kind in these rentals. ~ No Application Fee ~

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1879267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 Villard St. have any available units?
1471 Villard St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1471 Villard St. have?
Some of 1471 Villard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 Villard St. currently offering any rent specials?
1471 Villard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 Villard St. pet-friendly?
No, 1471 Villard St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1471 Villard St. offer parking?
Yes, 1471 Villard St. does offer parking.
Does 1471 Villard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1471 Villard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 Villard St. have a pool?
No, 1471 Villard St. does not have a pool.
Does 1471 Villard St. have accessible units?
No, 1471 Villard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 Villard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 Villard St. has units with dishwashers.
