hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

1374 W 4th Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom House In The Whiteaker Neighborhood! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with tons of vintage charm in the highly sought after Whiteaker Neighborhood. Super convenient to all the trending restaurants and other activities downtown has to offer.



This home lives expansive for a vintage home featuring 2 stories with partially finished basement, large bedrooms and closets, basement family/bonus room, dining room with built-ins, breakfast nook, hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, gas forced air heat with air conditioning and a fully fenced yard.



Redone in 2019 with fresh paint throughout, hardwood floor refinishing, bathroom upgrades, brand new fridge and more!



Responsible pet owners with a mature, well mannered cat or dog considered. $25.00 per month Pet rent and and an additional security deposit apply



Sorry, **garage not for tenant use**



Smoking and Marijuana (medical or otherwise) are not permitted on the premises.



APPLY ONLINE: www.metcorentals.com



