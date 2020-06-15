All apartments in Eugene
1374 W 4th

1374 West 4th Avenue · (541) 683-9001
Location

1374 West 4th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97402
Whiteaker

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1374 W 4th · Avail. Jul 14

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2788 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1374 W 4th Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom House In The Whiteaker Neighborhood! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with tons of vintage charm in the highly sought after Whiteaker Neighborhood. Super convenient to all the trending restaurants and other activities downtown has to offer.

This home lives expansive for a vintage home featuring 2 stories with partially finished basement, large bedrooms and closets, basement family/bonus room, dining room with built-ins, breakfast nook, hardwood floors, cozy fireplace, gas forced air heat with air conditioning and a fully fenced yard.

Redone in 2019 with fresh paint throughout, hardwood floor refinishing, bathroom upgrades, brand new fridge and more!

Responsible pet owners with a mature, well mannered cat or dog considered. $25.00 per month Pet rent and and an additional security deposit apply

Sorry, **garage not for tenant use**

Smoking and Marijuana (medical or otherwise) are not permitted on the premises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1374 W 4th have any available units?
1374 W 4th has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1374 W 4th have?
Some of 1374 W 4th's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1374 W 4th currently offering any rent specials?
1374 W 4th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1374 W 4th pet-friendly?
No, 1374 W 4th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1374 W 4th offer parking?
Yes, 1374 W 4th does offer parking.
Does 1374 W 4th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1374 W 4th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1374 W 4th have a pool?
No, 1374 W 4th does not have a pool.
Does 1374 W 4th have accessible units?
No, 1374 W 4th does not have accessible units.
Does 1374 W 4th have units with dishwashers?
No, 1374 W 4th does not have units with dishwashers.
