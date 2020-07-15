All apartments in Cedar Mill
12826 NW LILYWOOD DR.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

12826 NW LILYWOOD DR

12826 Northwest Lilywood Drive · (503) 635-4477
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12826 Northwest Lilywood Drive, Cedar Mill, OR 97229
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR · Avail. now

$3,595

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3591 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom Plus Home Located in Sought After Bauer Oaks Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:

https://showmojo.com/l/21e84b9091

Lovely elegant home in Bauer Oaks! This home features a grand foyer with a soaring ceiling, wrap around staircase, beautiful hardwoods, and built-ins. The living room has a gas fireplace and wonderful natural light. The dining area overlooks the backyard and is adjacent to the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has lovely cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, 2 electric wall ovens, an island, walk in pantry, desk, and eat in area. The family room has the second gas fireplace and built-ins. The half bath and laundry room with washer/dryer are located on the main level. A spacious office is nearby. The master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath is located upstairs. The master bath features double sinks, a large jetted tub and a nice separate shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs, which could be an additional bedroom. The main bath has been recently remodeled with new vanity, quartz counter, new flooring and nice large shower. The is home has so many lovely features and is perfect for entertaining. There is a nicely landscaped level backyard with covered patio. The home has a 3 car garage, great storage space, gas heat and central air conditioning.

TERMS: 12 month lease
COUNTY: Washington

PET POLICY: One cat possible with additional deposit, pet screening, pet rent, proof of spay/neuter and owner approval.

SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required abide by HOA rules and regulations. Landscaping is included. Tenants are responsible for watering the yard in the dry months.Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy. Felt pads required on all wood floors.

Vehicle Restrictions: Max 3 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer)
HOA INFORMATION: Bauer Oaks HOA

Year Built: 2000

Heat: Gas
Air Conditioning: Central

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Water/Sewer

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, 6 Burner Gas Cooktop, 2 Electric Wall Ovens, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer

Garage: 2 Car Garage (with garage door opener)

SCHOOLS:
Grade School: Bonny Slope
Middle School: Cedar Park
High School: Sunset

DIRECTIONS: From 217 N, Barnes Rd exit bear left onto Barnes Rd, continue on Barnes cross Cornell, the road becomes Saltzman, right 128th,left on Woodrose, right Walker, left Lillywood to home on right.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5861681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR have any available units?
12826 NW LILYWOOD DR has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR have?
Some of 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
12826 NW LILYWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Mill.
Does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12826 NW LILYWOOD DR has units with air conditioning.

