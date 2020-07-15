12826 NW LILYWOOD DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Spacious 4 bedroom Plus Home Located in Sought After Bauer Oaks Neighborhood - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser:



https://showmojo.com/l/21e84b9091



Lovely elegant home in Bauer Oaks! This home features a grand foyer with a soaring ceiling, wrap around staircase, beautiful hardwoods, and built-ins. The living room has a gas fireplace and wonderful natural light. The dining area overlooks the backyard and is adjacent to the kitchen. The gourmet kitchen has lovely cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, 2 electric wall ovens, an island, walk in pantry, desk, and eat in area. The family room has the second gas fireplace and built-ins. The half bath and laundry room with washer/dryer are located on the main level. A spacious office is nearby. The master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath is located upstairs. The master bath features double sinks, a large jetted tub and a nice separate shower. There are 3 additional bedrooms plus a bonus room upstairs, which could be an additional bedroom. The main bath has been recently remodeled with new vanity, quartz counter, new flooring and nice large shower. The is home has so many lovely features and is perfect for entertaining. There is a nicely landscaped level backyard with covered patio. The home has a 3 car garage, great storage space, gas heat and central air conditioning.



TERMS: 12 month lease

COUNTY: Washington



PET POLICY: One cat possible with additional deposit, pet screening, pet rent, proof of spay/neuter and owner approval.



SPECIAL TERMS: No smoking is permitted on the premises. Tenant is required abide by HOA rules and regulations. Landscaping is included. Tenants are responsible for watering the yard in the dry months.Proof of renter's insurance required prior to and throughout tenancy. Felt pads required on all wood floors.



Vehicle Restrictions: Max 3 vehicles, (No RV, boat or trailer)

HOA INFORMATION: Bauer Oaks HOA



Year Built: 2000



Heat: Gas

Air Conditioning: Central



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid by Tenant: PGE, NW Natural, Water/Sewer



Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal, 6 Burner Gas Cooktop, 2 Electric Wall Ovens, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer



Garage: 2 Car Garage (with garage door opener)



SCHOOLS:

Grade School: Bonny Slope

Middle School: Cedar Park

High School: Sunset



DIRECTIONS: From 217 N, Barnes Rd exit bear left onto Barnes Rd, continue on Barnes cross Cornell, the road becomes Saltzman, right 128th,left on Woodrose, right Walker, left Lillywood to home on right.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5861681)