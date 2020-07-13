All apartments in Bethany
Find more places like 5572 Northwest 165th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethany, OR
/
5572 Northwest 165th Place
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:54 AM

5572 Northwest 165th Place

5572 Northwest 165th Place · (503) 941-9024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bethany
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5572 Northwest 165th Place, Bethany, OR 97229
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 26

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1889 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Bethany home tucked back on a cul-de-sac with massive back yard, landscaping included! This home welcomes you into an open entry way leading into a roomy formal living and dining area. Off the kitchen you will find another living space. On this level you will also find the large laundry room with washer/dryer and half bath. Upstairs are the 4 bedrooms and large guest bathroom with lots of counter space! Master bedroom features soaring vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Close to Bethany Village, parks and walking trails. Easy commute to major employers! Small pets okay with additional deposit and pet rent. No smoking, thanks!

*Fireplace is for decoration only, fridge does not have waterline hook up*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5572 Northwest 165th Place have any available units?
5572 Northwest 165th Place has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5572 Northwest 165th Place have?
Some of 5572 Northwest 165th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5572 Northwest 165th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5572 Northwest 165th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5572 Northwest 165th Place pet-friendly?
No, 5572 Northwest 165th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethany.
Does 5572 Northwest 165th Place offer parking?
Yes, 5572 Northwest 165th Place offers parking.
Does 5572 Northwest 165th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5572 Northwest 165th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5572 Northwest 165th Place have a pool?
No, 5572 Northwest 165th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5572 Northwest 165th Place have accessible units?
No, 5572 Northwest 165th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5572 Northwest 165th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5572 Northwest 165th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 5572 Northwest 165th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5572 Northwest 165th Place has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5572 Northwest 165th Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bethany
17406 Northwest Springville Road
Bethany, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Bethany 1 BedroomsBethany 2 Bedrooms
Bethany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBethany Apartments with Gyms
Bethany Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WA
Gladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sommerset West Elmonica North

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity