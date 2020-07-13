5572 Northwest 165th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Bethany home tucked back on a cul-de-sac with massive back yard, landscaping included! This home welcomes you into an open entry way leading into a roomy formal living and dining area. Off the kitchen you will find another living space. On this level you will also find the large laundry room with washer/dryer and half bath. Upstairs are the 4 bedrooms and large guest bathroom with lots of counter space! Master bedroom features soaring vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Close to Bethany Village, parks and walking trails. Easy commute to major employers! Small pets okay with additional deposit and pet rent. No smoking, thanks!



*Fireplace is for decoration only, fridge does not have waterline hook up*