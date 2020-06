Amenities

1071 NE Parkview Court Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home Near Pilot Butte! - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is conveniently located very near St. Charles Medical Center, Costco, Safeway and other great Northeast locations. The spacious kitchen has granite throughout and has plenty of storage. Step out your front door and Pilot Butte is right at your doorstep!



* 12 month lease

* Double car garage

* Tenant responsible for all utilities

* No pets



