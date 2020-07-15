/
/
/
Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
28 Apartments For Rent Near Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
67 Units Available
Century West
The Nest
1609 SW Chandler Ave, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1039 sqft
Soar to new heights at Central Oregon’s most-coveted new address. Here at The Nest, located on the westside of Bend, Oregon, we can’t wait to be your home base. The place you rely on to accommodate your busy, active lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
126 Units Available
River West
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 12:09 PM
10 Units Available
Old Farm District
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,615
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 12:03 PM
2 Units Available
Southwest Bend
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 AM
3 Units Available
River West
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
691 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
20367 Lois Way
20367 Lois Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1371 sqft
Custom single level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Upgraded kitchen features a center island, slab-granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A/C unit, tiled bathroom, double sink in master bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
339 SW Garfield Ave
339 Southwest Garfield Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1750 sqft
339 SW Garfield Ave Available 05/15/20 Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community (APPLICATION PENDING) - Nice 3-Bedroom Home in Summerhill Community * 3 Bedroom / 3 Bath Home * Refrigerator / Dishwasher / Microwave / Gas Range * Utility Room
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
River West
1302 Nw Knoxville Blvd
1302 Northwest Knoxville Boulevard, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
754 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom off Newport Ave. Amenities included: balcony, central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated October 8 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
River West
1756 NW Harriman Street
1756 Northwest Harriman Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1450 sqft
- Luxurious living in a newer construction home from Pahlisch Great location with easy access to the river and minutes from downtown 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Century West
19581 Tokatee Lake Court
19581 Tokatee Lake Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1846 sqft
Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch Sleeps 4, Two
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
River West
1565 NW Wall St. #305
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches.
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.
1 of 5
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
River West
1643 Sw Knoll Ave
1643 SW Knoll Ave, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in River West. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 22nd 2020.
1 of 20
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1
2506 Northwest Awbrey Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1254 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Awbrey Butte with Garage - 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 This spacious duplex is move-in ready with recent upgrades throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bend
19964 Brass Drive
19964 Brass Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3290 sqft
19964 Brass Drive Available 07/17/20 Near the Old Mill! 4 Bdrm, 3290 Sq Ft, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Dbl Garage - This home is fabulous! It has 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated December 18 at 10:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
61610 Summer Shade Dr
61610 Summer Shade Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
61610 Summer Shade Dr Available 12/23/19 Updated 3 BD/2 BA home in Southern Crossing on .5 acre! - Fabulous, updated 3 BD/2 BA home on 0.5 acre lot in Southern Crossing! Home is available for rent for $2200/month.
1 of 7
Last updated December 6 at 12:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
1528 SE Riviera Dr
1528 SE Riviera Dr, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
1528 SE Riviera Dr Available 01/08/20 Single Level Duplex with large yard in SE Bend! - This very clean 2 bedroom 1 bath home. About 1000 square feet with a step down living room and a rock fireplace (decoration only).
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit West
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
415 SE McKinley
415 Southeast Mckinley Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
415 SE McKinley Available 07/24/20 Adorable apartment close to Old Mill - This quaint 2 bedroom apartment sits above a garage and is very private.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Orchard District
525 NE Norton - 02
525 NE Norton Ave, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
525 NE Norton - 02 Available 07/28/20 Like New Midtown House, Hardwood Floors, All Appliances, Medium Dog Considered - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
River West
152 SW Westpine Pl.
152 SW Westpine Pl, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Located on the Westside with 2 master suites! - Private, cozy and quiet apartment located in NW Bend. Open living area with wood accents, private balcony faces well maintained landscaping.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bend
61361 Elkhorn St.
61361 Southwest Elkhorn Street, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
61361 Elkhorn St. Available 07/31/20 Great SW Location with Fresh Paint and New Carpet! - This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home features brand new carpet, fresh paint, W/D hookups, and a fenced backyard with landscaping included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 11:57 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Bend
20055 Badger Rd
20055 Badger Road, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2053 sqft
Tentatively available 07/17/2020. No pets preferred. NEW interior paint and NEW flooring! Large 4 bedroom home located on West side of Hwy 97. This beautiful home has a spacious kitchen, tile counters and washer/dryer hookups.