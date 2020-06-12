/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bend, OR
Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
River West
2 Units Available
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
969 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard District
1 Unit Available
2285 NE Meadow Lane
2285 NE Meadow Ln, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
2285 NE Meadow Lane Available 07/07/20 3 Bed 2 bath Large Fenced Lot - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a 1/4 acre. Beautifully landscaped with large mature trees throughout property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
683 SW Peak View Place
683 Southwest Peak View Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1689 sqft
Stunning Southwest Bend Town Home! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in the heart of the Old Mill District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
652 SE Gleneden Place
652 Southeast Gleneden Place, Bend, OR
652 SE Gleneden Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in SE Bend! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is bright and spacious! The kitchen opens up to the dining and living areas.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
21367 NE Eagle Crossing Avenue
21367 Northeast Eagle Crossing Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1585 sqft
21367 NE Eagle Crossing Avenue Available 07/05/20 Newer One Story Home in Bend 3/2 - Adorable newer one story home in Bend. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open floor plan, fireplace, two-car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20484 SE Byron Avenue
20484 Byron Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1747 sqft
20484 SE Byron Avenue Available 06/18/20 Newer Beauty in Farmington Reserve......3 bedroom 2.5 bath + loft, 2 story Charmer. A/C, Double Car garage, fenced yard - Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in Farmington Reserve.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2379 NW Labiche
2379 Northwest Labiche Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1939 sqft
2379 NW Labiche Available 07/09/20 NW Crossing Stunning Craftsman Home, 3 Bedroom, plus bonus room, Large Double Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Tucked up in the trees in Northwest Crossing, all the charms and conveniences of this gorgeous modern
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
743 NW Harmon Blvd
743 Northwest Harmon Boulevard, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1700 sqft
743 NW Harmon Blvd Available 08/05/20 Charming Westside Home, Walk to Breweries and Drake Park, Furnished! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath Westside home has it all! Walk into the upstairs part of the home and you will find a spacious living room
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2918 NW Wild Meadow Dr.
2918 Northwest Wild Meadow Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2189 sqft
2918 NW Wild Meadow Dr. Available 07/13/20 Immaculate Westside Home! - This immaculate Westside home has the master on the main floor, two bedrooms upstairs, with an office and loft.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
637 NW Compass Lane
637 Northwest Compass Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2560 sqft
637 NW Compass Lane Available 07/01/20 Large home on Awbrey Butte - Thoughtfully designed open and airy bungalow on Awbrey Butte. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard District
1 Unit Available
1071 NE Parkview Court
1071 Parkview Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1975 sqft
1071 NE Parkview Court Available 07/10/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home Near Pilot Butte! - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is conveniently located very near St. Charles Medical Center, Costco, Safeway and other great Northeast locations.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard District
1 Unit Available
1340 NE Dempsey Dr.
1340 Northeast Dempsey Drive, Bend, OR
1340 NE Dempsey Dr. Available 06/26/20 Fantastic Updated 4bed/2bath Single Level Home - Interior photos to come! Beautifully updated 4bed/2bath single level home in a quiet established NE Bend neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
1546 NE Butler Market Rd
1546 NE Butler Market Rd, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1128 sqft
1546 NE Butler Market Rd Available 06/19/20 3 Bedroom in NE Bend (APPLICATION PENDING) - * 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom * Air Conditioning * Electric Range / Dishwasher / Refrigerator / Microwave * Washer / Dryer * Laminate and Carpet Floors * Two Car
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61577 Alstrup Road
61577 Alstrup Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1698 sqft
61577 Alstrup Road Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Old Farm District in Bend, OR.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
3063 Canyon Springs
3063 NW Canyon Springs Pl, Bend, OR
3063 Canyon Springs Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW PAHLISCH HOME - This spacious townhome you'll find tucked in Rivers Edge Village in a secluded new home community. Walk out your front door and be on the Deschutes River Trail within just a few steps.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63347 Lamoine Ln.
63347 Lamoine Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
63347 Lamoine Ln. Available 07/21/20 Great single level home in NE Bend! - Nice 1700 square foot single level home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of windows for natural light with a modern 3 way slider to a nice fenced in backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20468 Brentwood Ave
20468 Brentwood Avenue, Bend, OR
20468 Brentwood Ave Available 08/07/20 4 bedroom in SE Bend! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adorable home in great neighborhood located in SE Bend! Open floor plan with a stone gas fireplace. Bedrooms and small bonus area all located on the 2nd floor.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61187 Kepler
61187 Kepler Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1724 sqft
61187 Kepler Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom SW Bend Home with Bonus Room! - This beautiful home in SW Bend won't last long! In addition to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the home has a bonus room on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
864 NE Locksley Dr.
864 Northeast Locksley Drive, Bend, OR
864 NE Locksley Dr. Available 07/21/20 Spacious 4bed/2.5bath in NE Bend - Spacious 4bed/2.5bath located in NE Bend convenient to the Forum Shopping Center and the hospital.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
1243 NW Stannium
1243 NW Stannium Rd, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Near COCC! Washer/Dryer Hookups, All Appliances, Attached Garage, W/S Paid - This WESTSIDE 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near the bus line and COCC.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19968 Double Tree Court
19968 Doubletree Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1330 sqft
Charming Home on Large Lot! - This home is situated on a quarter acre lot. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63168 Peale St.
63168 Peale Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2293 sqft
63168 Peale St.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
1463 NW City Heights Drive
1463 Northwest City Heights Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2022 sqft
1463 NW City Heights Drive Available 07/04/20 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Plus Office - West Hills Bend - 3 bed 2.5 bath with office. West Hills. Nicely treed large lot. Call Brian for showings. July 4th, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
870 SW Crestline Dr. Available 06/16/20 Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.