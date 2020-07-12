/
river west
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
60 Apartments for rent in River West, Bend, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
131 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
691 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall Street
1565 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/20/20 Location, Location, Location! 1 bedroom unit on the Deschutes River! - This one bedroom unit is nestled along five garden-like acres on the banks of the tantalizing Deschutes River.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall St. #305
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1643 Sw Knoll Ave
1643 SW Knoll Ave, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in River West. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 22nd 2020.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1756 NW Harriman Street
1756 Northwest Harriman Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1450 sqft
- Luxurious living in a newer construction home from Pahlisch Great location with easy access to the river and minutes from downtown 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
152 SW Westpine Pl.
152 SW Westpine Pl, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Located on the Westside with 2 master suites! - Private, cozy and quiet apartment located in NW Bend. Open living area with wood accents, private balcony faces well maintained landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1302 Nw Knoxville Blvd
1302 Northwest Knoxville Boulevard, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
754 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom off Newport Ave. Amenities included: balcony, central air, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1611 NW Milwaukee Ave.
1611 Northwest Milwaukee Avenue, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,300
500 sqft
Westside studio - Welcome to the beautiful Central Oregon area and a enjoy a fully-furnished 500 sq. ft. studio close to downtown, restaurants, shopping, parks and the river.
Results within 1 mile of River West
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
62975 Fresca Street
62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1
882 Northeast Hidden Valley Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE - 882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE Very well maintained duplex approx 1000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3063 Canyon Springs
3063 NW Canyon Springs Pl, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2479 sqft
BRAND NEW PAHLISCH HOME - This spacious townhome you'll find tucked in Rivers Edge Village in a secluded new home community. Walk out your front door and be on the Deschutes River Trail within just a few steps.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1642 sqft
Attractive 3 BR townhome in gated community on the Deschutes River! This two-story home is on the Deschutes River and is in the attractive River's Edge Village neighborhood in northwest Bend.
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
235 SE Yew Ln - Unit H
235 Southeast Yew Lane, Bend, OR
Studio
$350
200 sqft
VIDEO TOUR **MOVE IN SPECIAL** $100 of first month's rent. Available Now! Commercial Office Space is available in SE Bend. Approximately 200 Sq. Ft. Building includes all utilities except internet and phone.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1
2506 Northwest Awbrey Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1254 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Awbrey Butte with Garage - 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 This spacious duplex is move-in ready with recent upgrades throughout.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
19721 SW Rivercamp Lane
19721 SW River Camp Ln, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Newer construction just minutes to the Mountain.
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
19581 Tokatee Lake Court
19581 Tokatee Lake Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1846 sqft
Fully Furnished Home - Lovely single level Craftsman home on Bend's West Side in the Parks At Broken Top Fully Furnished 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + office Home is on a large fenced corner lot with Mountain Views and wrap-around porch Sleeps 4, Two
Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
61610 Summer Shade Dr
61610 Summer Shade Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1434 sqft
61610 Summer Shade Dr Available 12/23/19 Updated 3 BD/2 BA home in Southern Crossing on .5 acre! - Fabulous, updated 3 BD/2 BA home on 0.5 acre lot in Southern Crossing! Home is available for rent for $2200/month.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 NE Norton - 02
525 NE Norton Ave, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
525 NE Norton - 02 Available 07/28/20 Like New Midtown House, Hardwood Floors, All Appliances, Medium Dog Considered - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.
Results within 5 miles of River West
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,610
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
9 Units Available
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
2 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.