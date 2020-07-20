All apartments in Bend
Home
/
Bend, OR
/
The Nest
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

The Nest

Open Now until 5pm
1609 SW Chandler Ave · (667) 239-8867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1609 SW Chandler Ave, Bend, OR 97702
Century West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 001 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 470 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 458 sqft

See 44+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 002 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 109 · Avail. Sep 20

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Nest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
Soar to new heights at Central Oregon’s most-coveted new address. Here at The Nest, located on the westside of Bend, Oregon, we can’t wait to be your home base. The place you rely on to accommodate your busy, active lifestyle. Whether you’re working out in the state-of-the-art fitness room, hanging out in the community room, or relaxing by the fire pit on the outdoor terrace there’s truly something for everyone at The Nest. Our open one-bedroom studio and two-bedroom Bend apartment homes feature sleek, modern kitchens, large windows, air conditioning, tall ceilings and many have mountain views. Our resort-style community amenities include perks like secure indoor bike storage with a maintenance station, a secure indoor ski and snowboard storage room, covered parking, and even an outdoor terrace with fire pit and BBQ. The Nest also features the latest in building security, with secure building entry, key fob access control, and a video doorbell system. Want to learn more? Join the list!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Nest have any available units?
The Nest has 67 units available starting at $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Nest have?
Some of The Nest's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Nest currently offering any rent specials?
The Nest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Nest pet-friendly?
Yes, The Nest is pet friendly.
Does The Nest offer parking?
Yes, The Nest offers parking.
Does The Nest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Nest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Nest have a pool?
No, The Nest does not have a pool.
Does The Nest have accessible units?
No, The Nest does not have accessible units.
Does The Nest have units with dishwashers?
No, The Nest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Nest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Nest has units with air conditioning.
