Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center e-payments nest technology online portal

Soar to new heights at Central Oregon’s most-coveted new address. Here at The Nest, located on the westside of Bend, Oregon, we can’t wait to be your home base. The place you rely on to accommodate your busy, active lifestyle. Whether you’re working out in the state-of-the-art fitness room, hanging out in the community room, or relaxing by the fire pit on the outdoor terrace there’s truly something for everyone at The Nest. Our open one-bedroom studio and two-bedroom Bend apartment homes feature sleek, modern kitchens, large windows, air conditioning, tall ceilings and many have mountain views. Our resort-style community amenities include perks like secure indoor bike storage with a maintenance station, a secure indoor ski and snowboard storage room, covered parking, and even an outdoor terrace with fire pit and BBQ. The Nest also features the latest in building security, with secure building entry, key fob access control, and a video doorbell system. Want to learn more? Join the list!