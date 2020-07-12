Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM

59 Apartments for rent in Bend, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bend apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
Old Farm District
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,610
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
131 Units Available
River West
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
9 Units Available
Mountain View
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
River West
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
691 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
2 Units Available
Southwest Bend
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
Boyd Acres
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners. These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
3 Units Available
Mountain View
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
River West
1565 NW Wall St. #305
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Summit West
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
2568 NW Pompy Pl.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
1062 SE Black Ridge Place
1062 Southeast Black Ridge Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
1062 SE Black Ridge Place Available 07/29/20 SE Bend House on Culdesac, All Appliances, Deck, Dbl Garage, Close to Park - *** In light of current public health concerns BPM is temporarily refraining from showing occupied properties.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
River West
1643 Sw Knoll Ave
1643 SW Knoll Ave, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in River West. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 22nd 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
62975 Fresca Street
62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orchard District
882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1
882 Northeast Hidden Valley Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE - 882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE Very well maintained duplex approx 1000 sq. ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Bend
20412 Whistle Punk Rd
20412 Whistlepunk Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Shared House - 2/1 Semi-Private - Great living arrangement opportunity. Owner lives in house with (2) dogs. House layout is such that there is a private 2 bed/1 bath with several large closets that would be exclusively yours.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
61210 Larkspur Loop
61210 Southeast Larkspur Loop, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1200 sqft
61210 Larkspur Loop Available 08/11/20 Single level home in Foxborough! + an office! - This single level home in the Foxborough neighborhood is a must see! There are 2 bedrooms, plus an office, and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Old Farm District
20367 Lois Way
20367 Lois Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1371 sqft
Custom single level home with open floor plan and vaulted ceilings. Upgraded kitchen features a center island, slab-granite counters, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A/C unit, tiled bathroom, double sink in master bathroom.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
20795 Smoke Stack Ln.
20795 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1638 sqft
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. Available 08/05/20 Newer NE Bend home, includes office and bonus area! - Pahlisch home located in NE Bend! Plenty of natural light and open space on the main level, includes the kitchen, living and dining space.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southern Crossing
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Orchard District
1340 NE Dempsey Dr.
1340 Northeast Dempsey Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1480 sqft
Fantastic Updated 4bed/2bath Single Level Home - Beautifully updated 4bed/2bath single level home in a quiet established NE Bend neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
1798 SE Ironwood Ct.
1798 Southeast Ironwood Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1607 sqft
1798 SE Ironwood Ct. Available 07/15/20 SE Bend 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Boyd Acres
63135 NE DeHaviland Street
63135 NE De Haviland St, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1869 sqft
63135 NE DeHaviland Street Available 08/11/20 Updated home near new Bend Park! - 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Aubrey Butte
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1642 sqft
Attractive 3 BR townhome in gated community on the Deschutes River! This two-story home is on the Deschutes River and is in the attractive River's Edge Village neighborhood in northwest Bend.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
21164 Reed Market Rd
21164 Southeast Reed Market Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
853 sqft
2 Unit multi-family home This 2 bdroom, 1 bath duplex is cozy and cute in location not far from Costco. Remodeled kitchen with fridge, DW, and gas range. Has W/D hook ups just off the kitchen. New Wall gas heater recently installed.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1952 NE Zachary Ct - Unit 2
1952 Northeast Zachary Court, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1142 sqft
Tentatively available 08/07/2020. No Pets. This sunny and bright unit in a NE Bend four-plex backs up to Pilot Butte State Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bend, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bend apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

