Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

51 Apartments for rent in Bend, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River West
179 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mountain View
5 Units Available
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
River West
2 Units Available
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
$750
240 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
Southwest Bend
4 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Mountain View
2 Units Available
Pinewood
1567 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
876 sqft
Pinewood Apartments is located in the Mountain View Neighborhood of Bend, Oregon. It is well-located off NE Purcell in between Saint Charles Medical Center and new commercial developments.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Orchard District
1 Unit Available
2285 NE Meadow Lane
2285 NE Meadow Ln, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1570 sqft
2285 NE Meadow Lane Available 07/07/20 3 Bed 2 bath Large Fenced Lot - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a 1/4 acre. Beautifully landscaped with large mature trees throughout property.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall Street
1565 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR
Studio
$2,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
1565 NW Wall Street Available 06/15/20 Live your best Bend life in this Studio with a view of the Deschutes River - Relax and enjoy Bend in this modern studio apartment with a view of the Deschutes River.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Bend
1 Unit Available
345 NW Hill St
345 Northwest Hill Street, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
943 sqft
345 NW Hill St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Historic Home near Downtown and Old Mill - This two bedroom home is a must-see, keeping the charm of its original 1916 construction after undergoing a full renovation from the ground up.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
652 SE Gleneden Place
652 Southeast Gleneden Place, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1962 sqft
652 SE Gleneden Place Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in SE Bend! - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is bright and spacious! The kitchen opens up to the dining and living areas.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61146 Sydney Harbor
61146 Southeast Sydney Harbor Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1854 sqft
61146 Sydney Harbor Available 07/15/20 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE, BEND, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN - 61146 SYDNEY HARBOR DRIVE - Bend, OR 97702 THE BRIDGES AT SHADOW GLEN Sorry, no showings until date available.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
21367 NE Eagle Crossing Avenue
21367 Northeast Eagle Crossing Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1585 sqft
21367 NE Eagle Crossing Avenue Available 07/05/20 Newer One Story Home in Bend 3/2 - Adorable newer one story home in Bend. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open floor plan, fireplace, two-car garage and washer/dryer hook-ups.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2379 NW Labiche
2379 Northwest Labiche Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1939 sqft
2379 NW Labiche Available 07/09/20 NW Crossing Stunning Craftsman Home, 3 Bedroom, plus bonus room, Large Double Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Tucked up in the trees in Northwest Crossing, all the charms and conveniences of this gorgeous modern

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall Street Condo 178
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,200
500 sqft
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/03/20 Bright and Quaint Pioneer Park Condo, Downtown Location, Month to Month Rental - This 1 bedroom/2 bathroom unit is located downtown Bend. There is a murphy bed in the living room for extra sleep accommodations.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
Sienna Pointe Apartments 1855 NE Lotus Drive
1855 Northeast Lotus Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,900
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BR/1 BA Apartment, East-side Location Near St. Charles Hospital - This newly remodeled 1 bedroom/1 bath is ideally located close to St. Charles hospital, shops and restaurants. Month to month furnished rental. Perfect for long term stays.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61577 Alstrup Road
61577 Alstrup Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1698 sqft
61577 Alstrup Road Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Old Farm District in Bend, OR.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
1355 Northwest Baltimore Ave
1355 Northwest Baltimore Avenue, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,900
500 sqft
1355 Northwest Baltimore Ave Available 07/01/20 Furnished: Perfect West Side Location! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, 1 Car Garage (for a small vehicle) - Perfect west side retreat for two. One bedroom upstairs carriage house, with queen bed and one full bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
3063 Canyon Springs
3063 NW Canyon Springs Pl, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2479 sqft
3063 Canyon Springs Available 07/01/20 BRAND NEW PAHLISCH HOME - This spacious townhome you'll find tucked in Rivers Edge Village in a secluded new home community. Walk out your front door and be on the Deschutes River Trail within just a few steps.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
Furnished Northwest Crossing Bungalow! Flexible Lease Terms! - This modern bungalow is a must see! Furnished and ready for you! Like new, this home has a great floor plan with a nice kitchen, cozy living room space and even a working desk space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20468 Brentwood Ave
20468 Brentwood Avenue, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
20468 Brentwood Ave Available 08/07/20 4 bedroom in SE Bend! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adorable home in great neighborhood located in SE Bend! Open floor plan with a stone gas fireplace. Bedrooms and small bonus area all located on the 2nd floor.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61187 Kepler
61187 Kepler Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1724 sqft
61187 Kepler Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom SW Bend Home with Bonus Room! - This beautiful home in SW Bend won't last long! In addition to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the home has a bonus room on the main level.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
River West
1 Unit Available
1243 NW Stannium
1243 NW Stannium Rd, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Near COCC! Washer/Dryer Hookups, All Appliances, Attached Garage, W/S Paid - This WESTSIDE 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near the bus line and COCC.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63168 Peale St.
63168 Peale Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2293 sqft
63168 Peale St.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
870 SW Crestline Dr. Available 06/16/20 Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
61700 Marigold Lane
61700 Marigold Lane, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bend, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bend renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

