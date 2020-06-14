59 Apartments for rent in Bend, OR with garage

Apartment List
Bend apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mountain View
3 Units Available
Bellevue Crossing
488 Northeast Bellevue Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1069 sqft
Discover the comfort and accessibility of Bellevue Crossing apartments in Bend, Oregon. Our convenient East Side location is perfect for anyone looking for affordable luxury in a brand-new apartment home.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19823 Kenzie Avenue
19823 Kenzie Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1935 sqft
Open floorplan 3 BR with main level master suite in SW Bend This beautiful two story home is centrally located on a quiet street in desirable SW Bend.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2976 NW Terra Meadow Dr
2976 Northwest Terra Meadow Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2034 sqft
Tentatively available 07/10/2020. 1 small dog considered. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath craftsman style home is on the west side of Shevlin Meadows. Two gas fireplaces, walk-in closets and a Great room. Attached double car garage and fully fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
River West
1 Unit Available
1243 NW Stannium
1243 NW Stannium Rd, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Near COCC! Washer/Dryer Hookups, All Appliances, Attached Garage, W/S Paid - This WESTSIDE 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is located near the bus line and COCC.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19711 Hollygrape Street
19711 Hollygrape Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2100 sqft
19711 Hollygrape Street Available 07/13/20 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION - 19711 HOLLYGRAPE STREET, BEND, OREGON, 97702 - FOREST MEADOW SUBDIVISION . Sorry no showings until date available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
60959 Granite Drive
60959 Granite Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1144 sqft
SW Bend, 2 Baths, Large Deck, Fenced & RV Parking, Double Garage - This home is located in SW Bend on a beautifully landscaped corner lot with many trees.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Summit West
1 Unit Available
2568 NW Pompy Pl.
2568 NW Pompy Pl, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,995
400 sqft
Furnished Northwest Crossing Bungalow! Flexible Lease Terms! - This modern bungalow is a must see! Furnished and ready for you! Like new, this home has a great floor plan with a nice kitchen, cozy living room space and even a working desk space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61468 Brosterhous Rd
61468 Brosterhous Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2090 sqft
61468 Brosterhous Rd Available 07/29/20 Solar Powered Home with Large yard and Bonus Room - Large home located directly off Brosterhous, close to the Old Mill District! 3 bedroom and 3 full baths, PLUS a spacious bonus room and separate office.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61577 Alstrup Road
61577 Alstrup Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1698 sqft
61577 Alstrup Road Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Old Farm District in Bend, OR.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
61187 Kepler
61187 Kepler Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1724 sqft
61187 Kepler Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom SW Bend Home with Bonus Room! - This beautiful home in SW Bend won't last long! In addition to 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, the home has a bonus room on the main level.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
415 SE McKinley
415 Southeast Mckinley Avenue, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
415 SE McKinley Available 07/10/20 Adorable apartment close to Old Mill - This quaint 2 bedroom apartment sits above a garage and is very private.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20557 Sun Meadow Way
20557 Sun Meadow Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1400 sqft
20557 Sun Meadow Way Available 07/10/20 Pahlisch Home in the Lovely Sun Meadow Neighborhood! - This home is in the quaint and desirable Sun Meadow Neighborhood, built by award winning Pahlisch Homes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Bend
1 Unit Available
19968 Double Tree Court
19968 Doubletree Court, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1330 sqft
Charming Home on Large Lot! - This home is situated on a quarter acre lot. It includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
61700 Marigold Lane
61700 Marigold Lane, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1318 sqft
61700 Marigold Lane Available 07/14/20 2Bed/2.5bath Townhome in SE Bend's Gardenside Neighborhood - Great 2bed/2.5bath townhome in SE Bend's desirable Gardenside neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
61201 Dayspring Dr
61201 Dayspring Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1559 sqft
61201 Dayspring Dr Available 07/14/20 Fantastic 3 Bedroom Home in SE Bend! - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is bright and spacious! The kitchen has plenty of storage space and flows nicely into the dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Farm District
1 Unit Available
20468 Brentwood Ave
20468 Brentwood Avenue, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
20468 Brentwood Ave Available 08/07/20 4 bedroom in SE Bend! - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath adorable home in great neighborhood located in SE Bend! Open floor plan with a stone gas fireplace. Bedrooms and small bonus area all located on the 2nd floor.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Boyd Acres
1 Unit Available
63347 Lamoine Ln.
63347 Lamoine Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
63347 Lamoine Ln. Available 07/21/20 Great single level home in NE Bend! - Nice 1700 square foot single level home offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lots of windows for natural light with a modern 3 way slider to a nice fenced in backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Crossing
1 Unit Available
870 SW Crestline Dr.
870 Southwest Crestline Drive, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2203 sqft
870 SW Crestline Dr. Available 06/16/20 Luxury Townhome - Steps to Shops, River Trail at Old Mill District & Deschutes River 3 bdrm 3 bath - Deschutes Landing townhome! Welcome to the Old Mill with peekaboo mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
21198 Capella Place
21198 Capella Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1358 sqft
21198 Capella Place Available 07/27/20 21198 CAPELLA PLACE, BEND, OR 97702 - GANNON POINT - 21198 CAPELLA PLACE, BEND, OR 97702 - GANNON POINT Sorry, no showings until date available. Great features on Bends east side. Visitbend.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
944 Lena Place
944 Northeast Lena Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1112 sqft
944 Lena Place Available 06/19/20 NE 2 Bath House, All Appliances, Gas Heat, Double Garage, Fenced Yard - This NE 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is located on a quiet cul de sac near Costco, Bus Lines & the Hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aubrey Butte
1 Unit Available
1330 West Hills Ave.
1330 Northwest West Hills Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1280 sqft
1330 West Hills Ave. Available 07/13/20 Bright and open West Hills home! - This meticulously maintained home is located in one of Bends most well established neighborhoods.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Larkspur
1 Unit Available
21277 Capella Place
21277 Capella Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1460 sqft
21277 Capella Place Available 06/23/20 Eastside House, 2.5 Baths, Gas Heat/Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, Large Fenced Yard, Dbl Garage - This Eastside 2-story house has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & 1460 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
River West
1 Unit Available
1828 SW Forest Ridge Ave.
1828 Southwest Forest Ridge Avenue, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1172 sqft
1828 SW Forest Ridge Ave. Available 07/20/20 Desirable West-Side Location! PETS WELCOME - Don't miss this opportunity to live on the West side of Bend! This home has a unique floorplan and is nestled among tall pine trees.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Bend
1 Unit Available
345 NW Hill St
345 Northwest Hill Street, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
943 sqft
345 NW Hill St Available 07/01/20 Renovated 2 Bedroom Historic Home near Downtown and Old Mill - This two bedroom home is a must-see, keeping the charm of its original 1916 construction after undergoing a full renovation from the ground up.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bend, OR

Bend apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

