boyd acres
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
63 Apartments for rent in Boyd Acres, Bend, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
2 Units Available
Empire Village Townhomes
20814 NE Sierra Dr, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,050
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
White picket fences aren’t just for homeowners. These craftsmen style townhomes in Bend, Oregon will feel like your own home as you play outside behind your white picket fence. Empire Village offers a great place to live in a nice neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
62975 Fresca Street
62975 Fresca Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1850 sqft
House for Rent - This lovely home is ready for you! Big windows for natural lightning, 3 bedroom plus 400 sq ft bonus room (perfect for 4th bedroom) over the garage, neutral color scheme throughout, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20795 Smoke Stack Ln.
20795 Northeast Smoke Stack Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1638 sqft
20795 Smoke Stack Ln. Available 08/05/20 Newer NE Bend home, includes office and bonus area! - Pahlisch home located in NE Bend! Plenty of natural light and open space on the main level, includes the kitchen, living and dining space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63135 NE DeHaviland Street
63135 NE De Haviland St, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1869 sqft
63135 NE DeHaviland Street Available 08/11/20 Updated home near new Bend Park! - 3 bedroom, 2.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
63142 Riverstone Dr.
63142 Riverstone Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
1999 sqft
Must see one level home in NW Bend - Beautifully appointed and desirable single level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home in NW Bend. Close to the Deschutes River with easy access to shopping, river trails and the parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
63787 Stanley Way
63787 Stanley Way, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1445 sqft
63787 Stanley Way Available 07/15/20 Single level home in NE Bend off Cooley! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, 1445 sq. ft. located in quiet NE Bend neighborhood. Open floor plan with beautiful mountain views & gas fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
63167 Ne Black Powder Lane
63167 Northeast Black Powder Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1818 sqft
This Pahlisch-built single family home was built in 2014 and is located in the McCall Landing development, one block from Boyd Park. It’s location provides lots of natural light and mountain views.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
20543 Avro Place
20543 Arvo Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1437 sqft
House for Rent - Charming open floor plan, high ceilings, quartz counter tops in the kitchen, dining area, gas fireplace, stainless steel appliances, separate pantry, 1/2 bath on main floor, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
20535 Avro Pl.
20535 Arvo Place, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1693 sqft
20535 Avro Pl. Available 08/12/20 Newer home in NE Bend with open floorplan! - Must see this beautiful home in NE Bend! Great open floor plan with wood laminate floors downstairs and a modern kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Boyd Acres
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall Street
1565 Northwest Wall Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
500 sqft
1565 NW Wall Street Available 07/20/20 Location, Location, Location! 1 bedroom unit on the Deschutes River! - This one bedroom unit is nestled along five garden-like acres on the banks of the tantalizing Deschutes River.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1565 NW Wall St. #305
1565 NW Wall St, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large Studio Condo on Deschutes w/river trail access, minutes to downtown, heated pool, and covered parking. - Enjoy this ground floor condo with an open floor plan and remodeled with modern touches.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
882 NE Hidden Valley Drive # 1
882 Northeast Hidden Valley Drive, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE - 882 NE HIDDEN VALLEY WAY #1 - BEND, OREGON 97701 - GLENSHIRE Very well maintained duplex approx 1000 sq. ft.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1340 NE Dempsey Dr.
1340 Northeast Dempsey Drive, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1480 sqft
Fantastic Updated 4bed/2bath Single Level Home - Beautifully updated 4bed/2bath single level home in a quiet established NE Bend neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3063 Canyon Springs
3063 NW Canyon Springs Pl, Bend, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2479 sqft
BRAND NEW PAHLISCH HOME - This spacious townhome you'll find tucked in Rivers Edge Village in a secluded new home community. Walk out your front door and be on the Deschutes River Trail within just a few steps.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane
3182 Northwest Quiet River Lane, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1642 sqft
Attractive 3 BR townhome in gated community on the Deschutes River! This two-story home is on the Deschutes River and is in the attractive River's Edge Village neighborhood in northwest Bend.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1
2506 Northwest Awbrey Road, Bend, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1254 sqft
Upgraded 2 Bedroom on Awbrey Butte with Garage - 2506 NW Awbrey Rd - Unit 1 This spacious duplex is move-in ready with recent upgrades throughout.
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2575 NE Jones Road
2575 Northeast Jones Road, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
Fully Furnished Home is NE Bend - Newer home in NE Bend. This home is offered fully furnished.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3493 NW Bryce Canyon Lane
3493 Northwest Bryce Canyon Lane, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,495
Unique and Updated FURNISHED Mo-Mo Apartment in NW Bend! - This one bedroom apartment is above the private garage of a single family home, which is owner occupied. The bedroom offers a private patio through french doors.
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
1756 NW Harriman Street
1756 Northwest Harriman Street, Bend, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1450 sqft
- Luxurious living in a newer construction home from Pahlisch Great location with easy access to the river and minutes from downtown 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Boyd Acres
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
11 Units Available
Seasons at Farmington Reserve
61560 Aaron Way, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,610
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seasons at Farmington Reserve in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
131 Units Available
The Hixon
210 Southwest Century Drive, Bend, OR
Studio
$1,250
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1044 sqft
Brand new apartments on Bend’s beloved Westside are coming soon and we are here for it.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
9 Units Available
Outlook at Pilot Butte
2001 Northeast Linnea Drive, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
3 Units Available
Awbrey Pines on the Butte
2500 Northwest Regency Street, Bend, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
678 sqft
Westside living doesn’t get any better than at Awbrey Pines on the Butte Apartments. Awbrey Pines offers one of the nicest outdoor pools and sundecks in any Central Oregon Apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
2 Units Available
Parks on the Green
61354 Blakely Rd, Bend, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments adjacent to Bend’s historic “Old Mill” district. Parks on the Green is a quiet community built in a beautiful park-like setting. We offer one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.